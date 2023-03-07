On 28 February 2023, the Italian Focal Point, in collaboration with the Coordination of the Regions-Programma Mattone Internazionale Salute (ProMIS), organized an information Webinar on the Joint Actions 2023 (second cycle) of the EU4Health Programme:

EU4H-2023-JA-04: Healthier Together-EU NCD initiative – Mental health

EU4H-2023-JA-06: Implementation of cancer screening programmes

EU4H-2023-JA-09: To support implementation of the strategic agenda for medical ionising radiation applications (SAMIRA) – Preparatory activities for a future joint action on quality and safety of medical applications of ionising radiation under the SAMIRA initiative

It is confirmed expiration set for the day April 8, 2023 for the submission to the Ministry of Health of Candidates for Competent Authority (National Coordinator) for three Joint Actions of the second cycle. After this date, requests will not be taken into consideration.

For applications as AffiliatedEntity it is recommended to express interest by the same date.

For any further information you can contact the Italian National Focal Point:

National Infoday Web Presentations February 28, 2023

