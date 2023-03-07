Home Health EU4Health, web Infoday on the second cycle of the 2023 Joint Actions
Health

EU4Health, web Infoday on the second cycle of the 2023 Joint Actions

by admin
EU4Health, web Infoday on the second cycle of the 2023 Joint Actions

On 28 February 2023, the Italian Focal Point, in collaboration with the Coordination of the Regions-Programma Mattone Internazionale Salute (ProMIS), organized an information Webinar on the Joint Actions 2023 (second cycle) of the EU4Health Programme:

  • EU4H-2023-JA-04: Healthier Together-EU NCD initiative – Mental health
  • EU4H-2023-JA-06: Implementation of cancer screening programmes
  • EU4H-2023-JA-09: To support implementation of the strategic agenda for medical ionising radiation applications (SAMIRA) – Preparatory activities for a future joint action on quality and safety of medical applications of ionising radiation under the SAMIRA initiative

Consult the Plan of the Event.

It is confirmed expiration set for the day April 8, 2023 for the submission to the Ministry of Health of Candidates for Competent Authority (National Coordinator) for three Joint Actions of the second cycle. After this date, requests will not be taken into consideration.

For applications as AffiliatedEntity it is recommended to express interest by the same date.

For any further information you can contact the Italian National Focal Point:

National Infoday Web Presentations February 28, 2023

Documents:

See also  Summer Game Fest Surprise - Fashion Consumption

You may also like

The number of treatments in hospitals continues to...

Combat and prevent snow mold in the lawn

Among the drugs that are in short supply,...

Vitamin B12: what it is, how to assume...

“Foreign Accent Syndrome”: Texan speaks with a Russian...

Cannabis increases the risk of coronary heart disease...

AUSL Modena – Awards to the Provincial Network...

10 minutes a day is enough! These exercises...

Here comes the smartwatch that preserves health: its...

High food prices: save when shopping and cooking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy