EU4Health, web Infoday on the third cycle of the 2023 Joint Actions

The Italian Focal Point of the EU4Health Program, in collaboration with the Coordination of the Regions-Programma Mattone Internazionale (PROMIS), on the day June 15, 2023 (ore 10-13) organize a Web Infoday on Third cycle of the Joint Actions – JA (Common Actions) 2023, shown below with the references of the pages of the Work Plan (WP) 2023 where the objectives and the foreseen actions are summarized:

JA-03 Healthier Together EU NCD initiative–Chronic respiratory diseases (p.36 – 38)

EU Co-Funding: EUR 4.000.000

EU Co-Funding: EUR 4.000.000

EU Co-Funding: EUR 90.000.000

EU Co-Funding: EUR 40.500.000

EU Co-Funding: EUR4.000.000.

The event will be held in Italian.

Consult the provisional program of the event.

To join the Webinar you need to register, filling in the application form by 12 noon of 13 June 2023.

Connection details will be sent to registrants the day before the event.

For further information on the Webinar, it is possible to contact the Italian Focal Point preferably via email [email protected] or by telephone at 0659943173 or the ProMIS staff exclusively via email [email protected].

It is confirmed that the day September 8, 2023 will expire without fail the deadline for submitting applications to the Ministry of Health to participate as Competent Authority (National Coordinator) is at JA of the Third cycle that to the following Direct Grants – DG (Direct Financing) of the EU4Health Programme:

DGA-MS-IBA-01: Improving and strengtheningnationalsurveillance systems (pages 11-14 of WP 2023)

EU Co-Funding 97 300 000

EU Co-Funding EUR 5 400 000

EU Co-Funding EUR 4 000 000.

For both the five JAs and the three DGs, requests received after 8 September 2023 will not be taken into consideration.

For applications as Affiliated Entity it is recommended to express interest by the same date.

Applications should be sent to the following address:

Ministry of Health – General Secretariat (ca Dr. G. Nicoletti)

Viale Giorgio Ribotta 5, 00144 – Rome.

A copy of the application and attached documentation must be sent to: [email protected] e [email protected]

The request can also be transmitted electronically only to: [email protected], provided that it complies with current regulations on the subject and in any case in order to be able to verify the validity of the subscriber’s signature.

Again, an electronic copy of the request should be sent to: [email protected].

For further information, please contact the Italian focal point by email [email protected] or by telephone on 0659943173.

