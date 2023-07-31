Home » Eumedica Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Eumedica Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4747/2023 of 06.28.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2987/2023 proposed by Eumedica Srl against the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Conf. State Regions, Autonomous Province of Trento, and against the Valle D’Aosta Region, Provincial Agency for the Health Services.

Attachments:

Eumedica Srl c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Section III Quater n 4747 of 28062023.zip (ZIP 0.75 Mb)

See also  Ingrown hairs: the steps to follow to prevent them

You may also like

Alzheimer’s, experimental vaccine works in preclinical tests –...

Kiev, 4 dead in Kryvyi Rih, even a...

The Key to Beautiful Hair: A Nutritious Diet

Waking up late in the morning has a...

Aneca’s Changes Fail to Expedite the Evaluation Process...

Emma, ​​with Larsen syndrome, breaks two swimming records

DR CHIARA PESCI APPOINTED DIRECTOR OF THE EMERGENCY...

More general practitioners in Emilia-Romagna, green light from...

The Ultimate Guide on How to Lose Belly...

Biosigma Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy