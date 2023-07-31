Home » Eumedica Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Eumedica Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4343/2023 of 06.27.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3565/2023 proposed by Eumedica Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Provinces, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Department for Regional Affairs and Autonomies , against the Autonomous Region of Valle D’Aosta, the Piedmont Region, the Lombardy Region, the Veneto Region, the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano-Bozen, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Liguria Region, the Emilia Romagna Region, the Marche Region, the Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Abruzzo Region, Lazio Region, Campania Region, Molise Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Autonomous Region of Sicily, Autonomous Region of Sardinia.

See also  Canon announces the development of the R3 mirrorless camera

Attachments:

Eumedica Srl c Ministry of Health – Lazio TAR Ordinance Sez III Quater n 4343 of 27062023.zip (ZIP 0.69 Mb)

You may also like

Protecting the Elderly: The Impact of Heat on...

Opening of a Primary Care Clinic in Gorizia...

Inter, Thuram: “I’ll score more than 13 goals....

what to know before driving. How to prevent...

A wearable ultrasound scanner detects breast cancer earlier....

13 Easy Tricks for Losing Weight and Keeping...

Christina Applegate talks about her MS: These are...

Madonna Shares Heartfelt Gratitude for Her Children’s Support...

Heat alert: what are the four «official» levels...

Tick ​​virus ALS is spreading in Germany –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy