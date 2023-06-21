Eurispes, in 2023 over 33% of Italians will be forced to give up treatment

A quarter of Italian families report financial difficulties in relation to health services. With regard to 2022, this difficulty is confirmed to be greater especially for citizens of the southern regions (28.5%) and the Islands (30.5%). Furthermore, a third of citizens (33.3%) state that they have had to give up health services and/or interventions due to unavailability of health facilities and waiting lists. And this trend is confirmed and will also increase in 2023. It is the trend that emerges from the II Report on the Italian health system ‘The thermometer of health‘, drawn up by Eurispes and Enpam.

The Report also points out that Italians spend almost 40 billion euros annually out of their own pockets for services and medicines in whole or in part (payment of a co-payment) not covered by the NHS, reaching a share of GDP above 2%. Added to this is the intensification of healthcare mobility, generated by the need to turn to public structures in other Regions to obtain NHS services that are not actually available in the territory of residence due to deficits. In this regard, the amounts paid by the Regions that ‘give’ patients to those able to provide the services, Eurispes points out, “create a further difficulty in health budgets already compressed by the repayment plans. On the contrary, the Regions that provide many services to non-resident citizens can count on an over-budget which makes it possible to invest in structures and personnel, from which resident citizens primarily benefit”.

In terms of efficiency, the gap between some regions of the North and those of the Centre-South therefore inevitably widens. At the two extremes, in 2018 the Lombardy Region recorded a positive balance of almost 809 million euros, while the Calabria Region had a deficit of almost 320 million euros and the Campania Region more than 302 million. In addition to the burdening of the economic accounts of the individual regional healthcare systems, healthcare mobility brings out the phenomenon represented by almost 1.5 million citizens who in 2018 had to go outside their region of residence for treatment.

‘Without planning we go towards care based on census’

If the National Health System “will not be able to program and then absorb the necessary professionalism, the Homes and Hospitals of the community will remain empty – says the Report – while the crisis in the decisive sector of general medicine will tighten further, hospitals will continue to deteriorate, the universality of public health will continue to deteriorate, further highways will open for private health care and treatment will become a matter of wealth”. “Those who correctly express openness and hopes with respect to the new wind that seems to be blowing on public health, at the same time – reads the Report – cannot fail to see that the efforts put in place as a positive reaction to the pandemic are only partial and, to some extent For example, while more advanced and direct services to the citizen-patient are hypothesized, in recent months in the hospitals of many Regions the emergency rooms employ external doctors on payroll due to the absence of internal ones, weakened by exhausting shifts and often fleeing from public, while in many Regions the competitions to assign scholarships for new general practitioners are not banned with the necessary promptness “. Also from a cultural point of view, “the commendable attention that Ministerial Decree 77 dedicates to telemedicine and the optimization of communication networks in the health sector, collides with the reality of many Regions for which the Electronic Health Record – Eurispes and Enpam conclude – is still a basically unknown instrument”.

Salaries of doctors at the bottom of Europe

The data on the remuneration of specialist doctors and hospital nurses in relation to per capita GDP indicate that the Italian doctor has an income equal to 2.4 times that of the country’s average, while in Great Britain the ratio rises to 3.6, in Germany to 3.4, in Spain at 3.0, in Belgium at 2.8. On the whole, it can be stated that the work of the doctor obtains less economic recognition in Italy than what occurs in the major countries of Western Europe. As far as nurses are concerned, the report points out, the situation is different: their income corresponds exactly to the average one of other workers; moreover, it is not far from the average of the other countries, if we exclude Belgium and Spain, 1.7 and 1.5 respectively.

