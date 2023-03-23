Home Health Euro 2024 Qualifying: Italy-England 0-0 on the pitch – LIVE
Euro 2024 Qualifying: Italy-England 0-0 on the pitch – LIVE

On the pitch Italy-England 0-0 LIVE

Mateo Retegui makes his debut in the blue from the first minute to the first call-up, for Italy-England. The official line-ups for the match scheduled tonight at the ‘Maradona stadium, valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, confirm the choice of the blue coach, Roberto Mancini, to immediately put his trust in the 23-year-old Argentine center forward of Italian origin, who plays for Tigre. To support him in the 4-3-3 of Italy Berardi and Pellegrini. In defense Acerbi and Toloi are the central couple, with Di Lorenzo and Spinazzola full-backs, while the midfield trio is the starting one, Barella-Jorginho-Verratti

