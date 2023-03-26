Home Health Euro 2024, Spain avalanches on Solbakken’s Norway
Health

Euro 2024, Spain avalanches on Solbakken’s Norway

by admin
Euro 2024, Spain avalanches on Solbakken’s Norway

The editorial staff Saturday 25 March 2023, 10.44 pm

Looking forward to the tripMancini’s Italy on the field of Malta, the qualifying matches for the 2024 European Championships gave away goals, entertainment and emotions. There Spain of Morata (captain) won 3-0 against Norvegia di Solbakken. The Roma striker entered the field with a quarter of an hour to go. Landlords took the lead through Dani Olmo, then in the final Joselu came on (in place of the former Juventus player) and scored twice. Croatia draw 1-1 with Wales (goal by Kramaric for the hosts and equalizer by Broadhead in full recovery for the guests). Away victory for Romania, who beat Andorra 2-0 away. The striker scored ParmaMan it’s Alibec.

Euro 2024 qualifying calendar

Scotland and Switzerland avalanche on Cyprus and Belarus

In the afternoon, Scotland clearly beat Cyprus (3-0 thanks to a goal by McGinn and to the brace of McTominay), Switzerland spread against Belarus, imposing themselves with a clear 5-0 (hat-trick of Steffen and goals by Xhaka e Amdouni), while Calhanoglu’s Turkey beat Armenia 2-1 (own goal by Courgette and goals by Chef e Arthurkoglu). Muriqi and Rrahmani’s Kosovo drew 1-1 with Israel: after the own goal by Dasa, Perez sort things out for the hosts.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

See also  Post Covid fibromyalgia: what it is, symptoms, advice

Always with you, as you want

You may also like

Amici22, Little G eliminated from the evening: I...

the Mushroom Killer worries not only in the...

Dye eggs with kitchen paper: DIY instructions for...

Texas, first election rally for Donald Trump: “Re-elect...

Time change 2023: Now summer time applies again...

pro Cospito messages, packages at 10 cents

Gymtimidation, the fear of going to the gym...

Site was not found. – Medicine and Health,...

Microsoft would have anticipated the arrival of a...

Spahn demands clarification in the Valsartan case

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy