Looking forward to the tripMancini’s Italy on the field of Malta, the qualifying matches for the 2024 European Championships gave away goals, entertainment and emotions. There Spain of Morata (captain) won 3-0 against Norvegia di Solbakken. The Roma striker entered the field with a quarter of an hour to go. Landlords took the lead through Dani Olmo, then in the final Joselu came on (in place of the former Juventus player) and scored twice. Croatia draw 1-1 with Wales (goal by Kramaric for the hosts and equalizer by Broadhead in full recovery for the guests). Away victory for Romania, who beat Andorra 2-0 away. The striker scored ParmaMan it’s Alibec.

Scotland and Switzerland avalanche on Cyprus and Belarus

In the afternoon, Scotland clearly beat Cyprus (3-0 thanks to a goal by McGinn and to the brace of McTominay), Switzerland spread against Belarus, imposing themselves with a clear 5-0 (hat-trick of Steffen and goals by Xhaka e Amdouni), while Calhanoglu’s Turkey beat Armenia 2-1 (own goal by Courgette and goals by Chef e Arthurkoglu). Muriqi and Rrahmani’s Kosovo drew 1-1 with Israel: after the own goal by Dasa, Perez sort things out for the hosts.





