Euro-Funding Launches New Wellness, Sports, and Health Program for Sustainable Development

Euro-Funding, a leading consultancy in public financing and tax savings, has announced the launch of its new Wellness, Sports and Health Program. This program is part of Euro-Funding’s Sustainability Plan, which was introduced in May of this year. The EF Takes Care of You program is built on four pillars: nutrition, work flexibility policies, Sports Club, and mental health.

One of the initiatives already underway is Euro-Funding’s collaboration with Refruiting. Every month, the company’s offices receive kilos of fruit for their employees, promoting healthy eating. Additionally, Refruiting has partnered with Sifu Foundation, a partner of Euro-Funding, to employ individuals with functional diversity.

Euro-Funding has also started working with Therapyse, a mental health service that offers free counseling to employees. In relation to this collaboration, Jorge Bujanda, Director of Human Resources at Euro-Funding, recently participated in a round table discussion on mental health in the workplace and its effect on employee commitment. Representatives from companies such as Generali and Santalucía also took part in the discussion.

Jorge Bujanda will continue his involvement with Therapyse by participating in a debate session on October 4. The session will focus on how workspaces influence the emotional well-being of employees and will include representatives from Leroy Merlín, Dekuple, and AEDAS Home.

Promoting healthy habits among employees is a key objective of Euro-Funding’s Sustainability Plan. The company is implementing various practices, such as measuring the state of healthy habits among staff, promoting physical activity and sports, and celebrating events like World Food Day on October 16.

Víctor Tarruella, Founder of Euro-Funding, expressed the company’s commitment to incorporating environmental and social considerations into decision-making processes. He highlighted the company’s dedication to continuous growth as both a company and a socially responsible brand.