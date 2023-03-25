Home Health Euro2024, Vlahovic goal, Lukaku show. Vola la Francia di Rabiot, Szczesny co
Many emotions in the qualifying evening: Kostic gives an assist to Serbia, a trio from the Belgian against Ibra’s Sweden. The Juventus goalkeeper falls with Poland. Montenegro, Austria and Greece win

The editorial staff Friday 24 March 2023, 10:58 pm

France devastating in poker trimmed toWhen: Griezmann, Upamecano e Mbappe (brace) they overwhelm the Orange who also miss a penalty in the final with Depayparried centrally by Maignan. Also on the field for the transalpines Rabiot author of an excellent race. In Serbiathe national team coached by Stojkovic beats the Lithuania with one goal in each half: opens Tadic on assist of Kostic and closes the games Dusan Vlahovic. Also wins Belgium in the house of Sweden for 3-0 thanks to a hat-trick from a newfound player Luke (at least in the national team): the Nerazzurri striker takes advantage of the double assist by Lukebakio.

Austria and Greece win, Poland ko

It falls to Poland Of Szczesny overwhelmed by the trio of Czech Republic thanks to the networks of Tailor (formerly Bologna), Cvancara e Kuchta. Well instead Austria e Greece which beat respectively Azerbaijan e Gibraltar. In the afternoon the Montenegro conquers the Razgrad camp imposing itself on Bulgaria while the only peer of the evening was the one between Moldavia e Faroe Islands.

