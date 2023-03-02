Berlin – Prof. Dr. re. of course Luis Möckel (37) Head of Medical Affairs / Scientific Advisory Board of the European Manufacturers Federation for Compression Therapy and Orthopedic Devices (eurocom). With the newly created position, eurocom sharpens its medical-scientific profile and at the same time strengthens its core concern: evidence-based information about the therapeutic benefits of compression therapy and orthopedic aids. Möckel, Professor of Public Health, primarily oversees and coordinates all activities of the Scientific Advisory Board, in particular the conception and preparation of scientific studies. The doctor of biology has extensive experience in research, teaching and scientific communication. Before his current research and teaching activities at the IU Internationale Hochschule, University of Applied Science in Düsseldorf, he worked for the bio-pharmaceutical company UCB in the medical affairs department. His academic career began at the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf. There he completed his doctoral thesis in biophysics. Luis Möckel volunteers as a member of the scientific advisory board of the German Society for Rescue Sciences (DGRe e. V.).

About eurocom