Eurocom Parliamentary Evening: Ensuring patient care with high-quality medical aids!

Berlin – eurocom called for political dialogue in Berlin about the results of the 2023 Allensbach patient survey and discussed the need for action with representatives from Ampel and the opposition. There was also a celebration – the silver anniversary of the manufacturers’ association.

Medical compression stockings, orthopedic shoe insoles, bandages and orthoses have impressively passed the practical test of the population in Germany. As an effective and established therapy, they make a significant contribution to improving the quality of life in patients’ everyday lives. But are the framework conditions right for a supply of medical aids that relies on quality and innovation? This was the subject of the political dialogue that eurocom organized on November 8th at the German Parliamentary Society in Berlin for representatives from politics, social security, the medical profession, industry and trade. On the podium, eurocom Managing Director Oda Hagemeier discussed with members of the German Bundestag’s Health Committee the course that, from the manufacturers’ association’s point of view, needs to be set in politics and social security.

“I am extremely pleased by the political diversity of the people gathered here today,” said eurocom chairman Jürgen Gold, welcoming the guests, especially the panel participants Prof. Dr. Edgar Franke, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Health, initiator Michael Sommer from the Institute for Demoscopy Allensbach as well as discussants Simone Borchardt (CDU/CSU), Linda Heitmann (Alliance 90/The Greens), Kristine Lütke (FDP) and Martina Stamm-Fibich ( SPD). “Because,” says Gold, “it shows the widely perceived high importance that medical aids have for a large part of the population in Germany. Aids – this inherently brittle word – means for many people the possibility of participation. We need to talk about how we can ensure high-quality supplies of medical aids for the benefit of patients.”

Prof. Dr. Edgar Franke emphasized in his greeting: “I warmly congratulate eurocom and its 40 members on its 25th anniversary. eurocom is known for its excellent association work in the important area of ​​medical aids. I know from my own experience what aids can achieve in helping people achieve greater mobility and quality of life. We have to strengthen Germany as a location for medium-sized medical aid companies, especially against the background of the effects of crisis and war.”

Patients gain quality of life and want quality products

Background: How much and in what way do people with different complaints benefit from medical aids and what follows from this? Eurocom wanted to know this and commissioned the Allensbach Institute for Demoscopy to carry out a representative survey again in 2023 after 2014 and 2019 in order to put the positive results of previous years to the test. A total of 1,274 people who use medical aids were surveyed. Conclusion: According to their own statements, they need less medication, can often avoid surgical procedures, are more mobile and thus gain in quality of life. In other words: Medical aids are highly relevant – both for the individual affected and for the entire healthcare system. Millions of people in this country are dependent on medical aids because diseases of the musculoskeletal system and venous diseases, which they suffer from, are widespread diseases. Currently, around 6.8 million citizens aged 16 and over in Germany wear supports and orthoses. 5.9 million people use compression stockings and 12.1 million people wear orthopedic shoe inserts. And all of this with great adherence to therapy and a strong awareness of quality. Most patients wear their aids between nine and twelve hours a day, expect high product and care quality and place great value on selection. The majority prefer higher-quality models and judge the price-performance ratio for their own investment to be appropriate. The number one source of supply is the specialist retailer, from whom qualified advice is expected. Michael Sommer from the Allensbach Institute and project manager of the survey explains: “This is the bottom line of the survey results: An overwhelming majority, namely around 80 percent across all patient groups, say that they can cope with everyday life better again and have regained their quality of life. You can’t expect more from an aid. And this impression has been reinforced again.”

Innovations must reach patients more quickly

The high level of satisfaction among users of medical aids and their plea for good quality confirms the course that the legislature took in 2017 with the Medicines and Aids Supply Act (HHVG) and which is expressed, for example, in the obligation of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds to regularly update the list of medical aids . The goal: Through continuous development of the product groups and clear criteria for the inclusion of new products, to ensure that insured persons can rely on a supply of medical aids that corresponds to the individual therapy situation and is state of the art. Oda Hagemeier emphasizes: “This aspect is of great importance due to the controlling function of the directory. We were therefore happy that our suggestion was followed and that the formal framework for more transparency and accelerated processes was created by establishing a mandatory consultation between the applicant and the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds. But: There is an urgent need for improvement here, because the right to advice is formally established, but in its implementation there is a lack of clarity regarding the specific obligations to provide evidence. We are therefore calling for a reversal of the burden of proof to provide additional proof of medical benefits.” The danger: Innovative aids that have already proven their performance within the framework of the European Medical Device Regulation will be slowed down and withdrawn from supply. There is agreement on this. Martina Stamm-Fibich says: “There has to be commitment. Once aids have undergone MDR certification, it must be clear what evidence we still need – and why. The parameters must be clear and reliable.” Simone Borchardt derives a political mandate from this: Providing patients with innovative aids that meet their needs and meet their needs is an important concern for us. In relation to aids that are already CE marked, this means: We do not need any additional certification of the certification. Once the benefits have been proven, innovations – even as pilots – must be added to the list of aids and thus onto the market more quickly. We have to create regulations for this.” Linda Heitmann adds with regard to the upcoming legislative proposals: “It must be possible for people who urgently need aids to get them quickly. That’s why we have to address the reduction in bureaucracy in the upcoming supply laws.”

Protect quality, freedom of choice and therapy

The insured persons’ standards for the quality of the aids are high, as is their willingness to invest in the best possible care for their individual therapy situation. Oda Hagemeier concludes: “We need aid development and supply that consistently focuses on quality and freedom of choice in the interests of patients. The introduction of the additional cost regulation has proven to be a useful instrument. The advantages are obvious: Insured people can voluntarily choose a high-quality, more expensive product that better meets their personal requirements and thus increases treatment adherence, without the health insurance companies having to pay for it and without the solidarity community being burdened.” Standard care and higher-quality care exist side by side . Patients can decide freely between them without being burdened with giving personal reasons and without restricting their freedom of choice. It should stay that way. Kristine Lütke says: “It is clear that all insured people must have a good supply of medical aids. In addition, the insured can be offered higher quality care through additional cost agreements. It is important to make as few bureaucratic regulations as possible.”

Analogous to patients’ freedom of choice, it is also important to protect the prescribers’ freedom of treatment. Especially against the background of the often lengthy process of adding new products to the list of medical aids, the design of the e-prescription should introduce a free text field for medical aids, which, as was previously the case on paper, enables the prescription of products that are not yet listed in the medical aid directory. Martina Stamm-Fibich also sees this: “I see one of the biggest challenges in the area of ​​digitalization. It must ensure diversity of care on the one hand and the treatment sovereignty of the prescribing doctor on the other. We have to focus on this when we tackle the digitalization laws.”

The population’s clear commitment to quality also leads to this realization: The industry must be able to meet patients’ demands for high-quality aids and professionally qualified advice. Not an easy task to accomplish given the lack of skilled workers. Lütke emphasizes: “Now we have to set the course to maintain comprehensive supply and improve the location factors. Above all, we have to address the shortage of skilled workers – overcoming this is a major challenge.”

Overall and with a view to the future, the high benefit of medical aids suggests an overarching approach that Simone Borchardt suggests: “We need to understand the aid market better and look at it holistically – also with regard to its costs. The preventative use of aids leads to cost savings, for example in the area of ​​inpatient care, which can be avoided or delayed.”

About eurocom

eurocom is the manufacturer association for compression therapy, orthopedic aids and digital health applications. The association sees itself as a designer and dialogue partner in the healthcare market and is committed to spreading knowledge about the medical benefits, effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of compression therapy and orthopedic aids. In addition, eurocom is developing concepts on how the supply of medical aids can be ensured currently and in the future. Almost all European companies operating in the German market in the areas of compression therapy and orthopedic aids belong to the association.

Share this: Facebook

X

