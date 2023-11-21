eurocom webinar for employees of health insurance companies and medical services: Intermittent pneumatic compression (IPK)

Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 11:07 a.m

Berlin, 21. November 2023 With the event “Intermittent pneumatic compression – basic knowledge and supply process” eurocom is continuing on December 5, 2023 von 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m continues its free webinar series for employees of health insurance companies and medical services. What are the modes of action and indications of IPK? What should be taken into account when providing care according to guidelines? What are the special features of its use in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and venous leg ulcer (UCV)? Profound specialist knowledge is imparted Dr. med. Thomas Eberlein, dermatologist, venereologist and allergist. Practical care examples and answers to participants’ questions round off the online event.

Key details and registration:

December 5, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Online via Microsoft Teams | free of charge.

Registration until November 30, 2023 by email via [email protected]. You will then receive the dial-in data.

