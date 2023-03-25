EA7 MILANO – BAYERN MONACO 99-74

(25-8; 49-36; 72-54)

Olimpia’s “Magic Moment” continues, after beating Fenerbahce 72 hours ago in Istanbul (in added time on matchday 24), dominates 99 to 74 against Bayern Munich. Milan leads for 40 minutes, sending everyone to score (except Pippo Ricci), masterfully led by Shabazz Napier (20 points and 4 assists), who since his arrival in the Euroleague boasts a record of 8 wins and 1 loss. EA7 reaches a 20-point lead several times and is ahead 36 to 11 in the middle of the second quarter. Coach Trinchieri’s team managed not to sink in the first half thanks to the baskets of Obst (19 with 5/6 from 3 in the first half ), but arrived down 72 to 54 in the 30th minute. 63% from the field for Milan, this is the figure that condemns Bayern, who have never found countermeasures to the ability of Napier and his associates, to involve the Bavarian big men, for clear the area or to take an uncontested shot, with only Obst not enough in the other half of the field. With this success, Olimpia tries to give themselves hope, which with this victory reaches Efes (next opponent) and Valencia, but with 4 games to play, is forced to win them all, as well as hoping for some favorable situations , given the negative balance, with the teams involved (Baskonia and Zalgiris) looking for a place among the top eight. Tuesday in Istanbul at 19.30 and then Thursday in Tel Aviv with Maccabi, while in 48 hours in Brescia, Milan must avenge the defeat suffered in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup, to chase first place in the LBA.

First Quarter (25-8): Confirmation for the victorious quintet in Istanbul against Fenerbahce, and therefore still room for Tonut in the role of starting guard, with Shields on the bench, but skilled and ready to return. Obst scores from outside (0-2), but it will be Bayern’s only advantage in the whole game, which thanks to the initial 0/6 from three points, finds itself in great offensive difficulty, while on the other side, an Armani inspired, first with the Melli-Voigtmann duo for the first push of the match (15-4 in the 7′), and then with Shields and Baron, to close the first quarter ahead 25 to 8.

Second Quarter (24-28): The bombardment of the red and white wingers continues, and 5 points in a row from Cabarrot, are worth the maximum advantage for EA7 (36-11 in the 14th minute). Milan shoots with unreal percentages in the first half: 12 out of 16 from 2 and 5 out of 8 from 3, but coach Trinchieri fishes the “joker” with Andreas Obst who basket after basket, triple after triple (5/5 in the second quarter) in ten minutes he signed 17 of his 19 points, and kept the Germans hanging on to the game (49-36 at halftime).

Third Quarter (23-18): Milan is always in the lead, which dominates in all statistical aspects, but not only. Spacing, quality of blocks and passes, it’s a pleasure to see this Olimpia play, who extends to 57 to 41 after just three minutes. Bayern with Gillespie and Seeley try not to sink, but the hosts’ attack is unstoppable, and 72 points have already been scored in the 30th minute, against 54 by the Germans.

Fourth Fourth (27-20): The last ten minutes are a very long “garbage time”, with Napier who signs three consecutive triples and leaves the field acclaimed by the Forum as “MVP”, Davies who scores the maximum advantage (99 -70), and with only Ricci failing to sign up for the scorecard, for the final 99 to 74.

Ettore Messina (EA7 Milano coach): “I’m very happy with this win and with how we played on both sides of the pitch. We managed to involve all the players, but also to divide the minutes, finding quality and high-level ones from all the members of the roster, Comforting to see Shields again, with moments from the Shields that we all know. We return to LBA in less than 48 hours, and then another 48 hours with Efes and then Maccabi; it’s useless to make plans, we live one match at a time, conscious and aware that there may be times when we could drop for multiple reasons”

EA7 MILANO : Napier 20, Cabarrot 14 e Davies 10.

BAVARIA MONACO : Fruit 27 e Cheatham 17.