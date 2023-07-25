Euromed Srl / Ministry of Health



Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4909/2023 of 06.28.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3127/2023 proposed by Euromed Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Eurospital SpA, Alfamed Srl

Attachments:

Euromed Resources (TAR Lazio)_signed.pdf (PDF 466.6 Kb)

Ordinance TAR Lazio n. 4909-2023 (Reg. Sardegna).pdf (PDF 136.0 Kb)

Notification application for public proclamations-Reg. Sardegna_signed.pdf (PDF 307.4 Kb)

