Euromedical Srl / Ministry of Health

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4388/2023 of 06.27.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3588/2023 proposed by Euromedical Srl against the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations between the State, Regions and Provinces, the Puglia Region, and against Performance Hospital Srl.

Attachments:

202304388_03.pdf (PDF 108.5 Kb)

EUROMEDICAL GENERAL RESOURCES PAYBACK.pdf (PDF 396.7 Kb)

EUROMEDICAL_publication notice_signed.pdf (PDF 210.2 Kb)

Reasons added.pdf (PDF 267.4 Kb)

