Europa Donna Italia, the new ‘team’ at the service of patients with breast cancer is ready

A team of 16 people for the newly renovated board of Europa Donna Italia. The President confirmed at the helm Rosanna D’Antona, President of the movement for 13 years, together with the Vice President Loredana Pau. An important signal for the association that fights for the prevention and for the rights of patients with breast cancer.

Breast cancer, street art for screening by Barbara Orrico

10 March 2023



Alongside the patients

The full team has 13 members on the Board of Directors, and a 3-member Board of Arbitrators has been appointed. They are: Paola Boldrini, Antonella Bottazzi, Donatella Di Paolo, Alessandra Ena, Mariangela Ferrari, Rosanna D’Antona, Roberto Labianca, Giovanna Maggioni (arbitrator), Lucia Mangone, Antonella Amoreo, Loredana Pau, Paola Pignocchi, Nadia Rendina (arbitrator ), Maria Renne (arbiter), Emanuela Tavella, Mara Viti. “I am satisfied with what the Association has done in recent years and honored by the renewal at the helm – she comments Rosanna D’Antona, President of Europa Donna Italia – an even stronger stimulus to always identify new goals to raise awareness of institutions and public opinion on the priorities of women with breast cancer. It is with this spirit that the team faces the new mandate, with the commitment to always be at the side of the patients”

Breast cancer, Europa Donna: “Defining a treatment path for the metastatic phase” by Dario Rubino

January 26, 2023



The growth of the network

In the last three years, the association has managed to achieve the objectives declared at the inauguration of the previous council, contributing to constant growth of Europa Donna Italia, both in terms of reputation and real support to patients and associations throughout the country . Remarkable is the growth of the association network which goes from the 153 associations registered in 2020 to the current 185.

Lung cancer, a Call to Action from Europe for early diagnosis without inequalities by Irma D’Aria

07 December 2022



Support for patients with metastatic breast cancer

An important milestone was obtaining the presence of representatives of the Associations to be part of the national and regional work tables dedicated to the development of diagnostic-therapeutic pathways and the monitoring of the Breast Units (Multidisciplinary Breast Centers). As part of the support of patients with metastatic breast cancer has been recognized by the national day of the TSMil October 13thwith the strong mobilization of the campaign ONE VOICE FOR ALL and the dedicated investigation, promoted by Europa Donna Italia, “IL PUNTO” to give a scenario of the situation in terms of diagnosis and treatment for these patients. Last, but not least, all the action performed by Europe Women’s Parliamentwhich is being reconstituted following the recent elections.

Metastatic breast cancer, the requests of Europa Donna presented in the Lombardy Region October 12, 2022



Focus sull’advocacy

Central element of the mission for the new Board of Directors will be theadvocacy, to continue developing projects and presenting new requests to decision-makers for the recognition of patients’ rights. Europa Donna Italia has promoted several posters focused on priority issues for patients with breast cancer: mammography screening, a specific pathway for patients with TSM, just as the mission of Europa Donna Italia has been for years to disseminate Breast Unit breast specialists.

Promote volunteering in breast care

Furthermore, the mission of value volunteering in senologya precious resource for patients and caregivers, but also for doctors: the Analysis is soon to be published of the 2022 Social Value, which collects the activities of the associations part of the network. It is a document prepared with the methodological support of the PwC auditing company, part of a process of valorisation and measurement of voluntary associations which highlights their social contribution towards the patients, institutions and clinicians of the Breast Units.

Reintegration into the world of work

Another important issue is that of Workthanks to the project Transformationin its second edition: aimed at patients with difficulty reintegrating into the world of work, it brings the problem to light and offers a career orientation path for many of the patients with breast cancer, thanks to the partnership with ManpowerGroup and the Human Age Institute Foundation and the Department of Clinical and Biological Sciences of the University of Turin.

A call to action for prevention

On the subject of preventionthe project got underway “Every breast has a story. Screening can tell you about it”, which uses street art as a communication tool, organizing a real call to action that started in Foggia and will continue in many other Italian cities. It will also continue training for the Associations of the network, which has provided 300 hours since 2016, with specific courses on therapeutic progress for metastatic cancer, issues relating to reconciling cancer and work, the new frontiers of genomic research and much more.