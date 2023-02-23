news-txt”>

Juventus beat Nantes 3-0 in the second leg of the Europa League play-offs and qualified for the round of 16. The first leg in Turin ended 1-1. The record

Cluj and Lazio 0-0 in the second leg of the Conference League Playoffs held in Romania. In the first leg, the Biancocelesti had won 1-0 and therefore qualified for the round of 16 of the tournament.

Nantes 0-1 JUVENTUS in the 5th minute! DiMaria’s network. Masterpiece goal by Fideo who, on a pass from Fagioli, shoots from outside the box from outside the box. Ball under the crossbar.

Nantes 0-2 JUVENTUS in the 20th minute! Di Maria doubles from the penalty spotNantes in 10 for the expulsion of Pallois

Nantes – JUVENTUS 0-3 in the 78th minute! DiMaria’s network. Confused action by Juventus with Fagioli pocketing for Alex Sandro, the Brazilian face to face with Lafont kicking at the goalkeeper, the carom ball on Vlahovic who serves Di Maria. Header from a few steps away and the ball crosses the line despite the goalkeeper’s intervention.