Europa League, draws: Atalanta and Roma, Brighton risk

Today the draws for the groups of the second European cup. Gasp and Mou, seeded like the Reds, could draw Brighton, a loose cannon in the third tier

They have raised it several times and touched it on many other occasions. Gasperini, Moyes, Xabi Alonso, Amorim, Marcelino and Pellegrini fearsome rivals on the bench. Let’s not talk about De Zerbi, certainly the most awaited: his Brighton is the wandering danger outside the first band. If it weren’t the Europa League, some doubts could arise: reading the names and sides of the group draw (today at 13 in Montecarlo) one understands that it is a spectacular Europa League. Two Italians, Roma and Atalanta: they are seeded and are going to attack a cup that the Giallorossi escaped last year in the final, amid controversy over Taylor’s refereeing and the unrest on the bench that led to the disqualification of Mourinho. This is a great Europa League. And the groups count more than in the Champions League because only the first passes: the second goes to the play-offs.

roma-liverpool top

—

You don’t live on the Champions League alone, however. The Europa League claims a technical and economic identity denied by comparison with its richer and more famous sister. The jackpot is 465 million, less than a quarter of the Champions League (over 2 billion). Whoever wins does not go beyond thirty to forty million overall. Roma and Liverpool are the big favourites. After two consecutive finals, the Conference won and the Europa League lost, it can be said: with Mou the Giallorossi have rediscovered a European dimension. Liverpool are a somewhat decayed big club, overshadowed by City, but the balance in the Premier League is very unstable. They have the big names. Lukaku, Dybala, Aouar, Pellegrini in Rome. Salah, Darwin Nunez, McAllister and Alexander-Arnold with Klopp. From Champions, in fact. 1st place counts The Europa League is more complicated in its own way. First reason: the relegated teams from the Champions League arrive in February and the balance of power changes. Mou complained about it and from next year, with the three cups structured with a single group of 36, there will be no more second chances: whoever loses goes out. Second: only the first of each group qualify directly for the round of 16. The second, to reach them, must play off with the “relegated” from the Champions League. Finally, the third teams play the playoffs with the runners-up of the Conference groups to stay in Europe, even if in the third tournament. In short, the goal is to win the group. Calculations prohibited.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much more sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the dangers

—

Almost all the big ones are in the first and second tier. The Italians (Roma and Atalanta), the English (Liverpool and West Ham who took the Conference last year), the Spanish (Villarreal and Betis), the French (Marseille and Rennes), Sporting, Ajax. Nobody wants to meet Brighton, in the third tier only because they haven’t participated in the cups in recent years and therefore have a low ranking, not adequate for their value. Now Ansu Fati is also arriving from Barcelona: it can be spectacular. Even Toulouse, Grifo’s Freiburg, Maccabi Haifa, Juve’s executioner in the Champions League, the Sheriff coached by the Italian Bordin, Panathinaikos and Aek are not opponents to be underestimated. Challenge between technicians Big names on the bench. Mou-Klopp are the big names: two Champions (Porto and Inter) for the Portuguese, one for the German (Liverpool). Mourinho also won two Europa League/Uefa with Porto and United. There is a parallel challenge, the one between De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso (Leverkusen), the emerging players: they could be the Mou and Klopp of the future. David Moyes failed to become Ferguson’s successor in Manchester, but his West Ham team are now second in the Premier League. Gasperini has enchanted Europe with his best Atalanta and now he’s retrying the assault. Europe Champions?

September 1 – 07:49

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

