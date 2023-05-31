Europa League final, today Sevilla-Roma – Timetable and where to see it on TV





Seville e Roma everything is played in the final of Europa League. It seems like the most banal phrase in the world, in this case it’s simply a truth: winning the trophy they would redeem a season otherwise anonymous. The speech mainly concerns the Andalusiansbut also i Giallorossi which will eventually close the A league in the same position and at most with the same points as last season. The final of Budapest but it’s not just a trophy up for grabs. The winner earns an equally valuable ticket that leads straight to the next one Champions Leaguewith the guarantee of starting from first band and therefore have a non-impossible group. A scenario that redraw perspectives for the futureespecially if we are talking about two clubs like Sevilla and Roma.

However, there is a difference between the Andalusians and the Giallorossi, which concerns the specific weight of the match. Sevilla are the rulers of this tournament, which they have won 6 times, 4 of which in the last decade alone. She is used to raising the cup. Rome on the contrary is only his fourth European final: one was played in Champions Cup and lost against the Liverpool in 1984, another was played in the UEFA Cup and lost against Inter in 1991. And then there is the Conference League won last year against Feyenoord, with Mourinho on the bench. It would therefore be the first Europa League win for the Giallorossi, a historic achievement. and theMou’s experience – 5 international trophies won – is the only element that can counteract Sevilla’s habit of playing this game. Which is exactly the same for Rome present glory it’s a future differentbeyond the permanence of the Portuguese coach himself.

Time and where to see it on TV

The Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma is played at Puskas Arena Of Budapest Wednesday 31 May at ore 21. The game will be broadcast free-to-air on Rai1are Sky Sport (channels 201, 203 and 213), streamed on Daznare NOWare SkyGo come on RaiPlay.