Mourinho’s boys suffer but resist in San Sebastian and join Juventus: waiting for Friday’s draw

The Roma equalize 0-0 against the Real society and qualifies for Europa League quarterfinals thanks to the 2-0 in the first leg at the Olimpico. Game of great suffering for the boys of Mourinho, who especially in the second half are forced to take refuge in their own half to defend the result. There crossbar lends them a hand on a close end of Oyarzabal in the 68th minute, the great performance of Rui Patricio and the whole defensive department does the rest. The Giallorossi therefore join the Juventus and await Friday’s draw to meet their opponent in the next round.

THE MATCH

Mourinho must do without Matic in the middle of the field and chooses Belotti as an offensive point of reference instead of Abraham. Despite the double advantage gained in the first leg, the Giallorossi start with good aggression and in the 15th minute they go close to the advantage: a pattern on a free set piece at the conclusion Dybalahis left, sharply deflected from Sorloth, he hisses at the edge of the post with Remiro already beaten. The match is rather intense, rough and full of moments of tension. The hosts manage possession, make the ball move better, but struggle to get dangerously close to Rui Patricio. The first shots on goal arrive around half an hour, but both the left of Mendez be that of Merino they are central and do not worry the Portuguese goalkeeper. Real Sociedad tried the forcing in the end of the half, but Roma resisted, even if just before the interval Mourinho was forced to insert Zalewski per Karsdorpcame out bleeding in the nose after a tough air battle with Rico. In the first minute of recovery Smalling scores the 0-1 on corner developmentsbut Kovacs cancels at the suggestion of the Var because the decisive touch of the Englishman takes place with the elbow.

At the start of the second half, the Basques have ahuge break with Sorloth, who completely alone in the heart of the area shoots his head incredibly high. The pressure on the Giallorossi began to become suffocating, Mourinho’s team was no longer able to leave their own half and in the 68th minute had to thank Rui Patricio and good luck: the goalkeeper is good at clearing a close range shot by Oyarzabalwhich then the tap-in from zero meters fails, hitting the crossbar first and then the goal line. The final assault by the boys of Alguacil produces little or nothing, Smalling e Ibanez giganteggiano and the last gasp is for one brawl close between the English defender and Fernandezwho entered half an hour from the end, who already booked gets his second yellow card and ends his match a few seconds early on the triple whistle. Anoeta applauds his team, but the party is all for Rome.

REPORT CARDS

Silva 6,5 – At 37 he is still the beacon of Real Sociedad’s offensive manoeuvre. He invents and inspires, even if his team mates always lack the decisive play.

Oyarzabal 5.5 – Wet dust throughout the Basque attack, the sensational goal that is devoured in the second half by kicking the crossbar from a few steps away.

Rui Patricio 7 – No real miracle, but a series of decisive interventions and a great certainty transmitted to the whole department in an evening that was anything but simple.

Spinazzola 6 – In the first half he was the only Giallorossi to try to turn on the light with his dribbling and acceleration. In the second of him he defends the fort like his companions.

Pellegrini 5 – He makes himself available one week after the head accident in the first leg. Game of great sacrifice, but he is too often forced to chase his opponents going around in circles and proposing little or nothing in the offensive phase.

THE TABLE

Royal Society-Rome 0-0 (leg result: 0-2)

Real Sociedad (4-3-1-2): Remiro 6; Gorosabel 6.5 (26′ st Sola 6), Zubeldia 6, Le Normand 6, Rico 5.5; Zubimendi 6.5, Merino 6, Mendez 6 (34′ st Cho sv); Silva 6.5; Oyarzabal 5.5 (26′ st Kubo 6), Sorloth 5 (17′ st Fernandez 5.5).

Trainer: Bailiff 6

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio 7; Left-handed 6.5, Smalling 7, Ibanez 7; Karsdorp 6 (41′ Zalewski 5.5), Wijnaldum 6, Cristante 6, Spinazzola 6; Dybala 5.5 (31′ st El Shaarawy 6), Pellegrini 5 (42′ st Bove sv); Belotti 5.5 (31′ st Abraham 6).

Trainer: Mourinho 6

Referee: Kovacs

Markers:

Ammonite yourself: Karsdorp (R), Zubeldia (RS), Mancini (R), Rico (RS), Smalling (R)

Expelled: Fernandez (RS) sum of bookings