Europa League, Rome-Feyenoord 4-1: le parole on Mourinho

The Portuguese coach after the victory over feyenoord which is worth the semi-final of the Europa League
It is an exhausted but happy Josè Mourinho who comments on his Roma’s new venture in Europe. Feyenoord must bow, like a year ago, to the Giallorossi law. The Portuguese coach: “Perhaps someone has a different opinion, but in my opinion the team played very well. It was a difficult game to play and manage and the doubts about Dybala, play, don’t play, didn’t help. The boys with courage and intelligence they had a great game. They had an excellent team but we were superior”. Then on the Argentine playmaker who caught extra time with a goal in the 89th minute. “After his last year at Juve, Paulo was looking for lost joy and he found it again. He found an audience that loves him and space on the pitch. Today he was free to go out, I let him try and in the end he also did extra time. And it finished well. With the analysts we managed the match well, Wijnaldum’s substitution created many problems for me. When I put Dybala on I had to do the others simultaneously because the third window was always for him in case of injury It’s them who play and run, I’m very happy for the boys”.
SPEAK DYBALA
—
And indeed Paulo Dybala’s face after the match against Feyenoord looks like the portrait of happiness. “We all want to win, this team won last year in Europe and there’s the right mentality. We hope to continue like this and take Roma to the final. This stadium helps you in times of difficulty, it’s a player in more. Everyone knows Mourinho, everyone knows his history and what he has done in Europe. His mentality drags us along, he knows how matches are going.”
Gazzetta dello Sport
April 21, 2023 (change April 21, 2023 | 00:45)
© breaking latest news