Roma beat Salzburg 2-0 at the Olimpico thanks to goals from Belotti and Dybala: the Giallorossi reach Juve

The Roma beats 2-0 il Salzburg at the Olimpico, overturns the 1-0 defeat of the first leg and qualifies for the round of 16 of the Europa League. The Giallorossi start strong, they hit one cross with Dybala after a few minutes, but they have to wait until 33′ to unlock it, thanks to one turn of the head by Belotti at the invitation of Spinazzola. In the 40th minute it’s still the blue winger who serves Dybala the ball that is worth the 2-0. In the second half, Mourinho’s boys manage the double advantage without too much trouble and earn the next round. In the round of 16 (draw scheduled for Friday at 12) they will meet one of the group winners.

THE MATCH

The start is rather tense for the giallorossi (two yellows in the first 5′), but they are going immediately very close to the advantage: on the development of a corner Dybala strikes with his left foot, Koehn rejects again towards the Argentine, who heads over the opposing goalkeeper but hits the crossbar. As the minutes go by, the hosts take over the reins of the game, begin to press the opponents in their frontline, but struggle to find outlets in the area and the second chance of the evening comes with a right from outside Pellegrini, well checked by Koehn. However, the Giallorossi superiority is evident and is rewarded in the 33rd minute: acceleration of Spinazzolacross in the middle on which pounce Belotti, who in twisting his head carries his own. There is only one team on the field and in the 40th minute they double: another Spinazzola’s super runny at Pellegrini’s ingenious invitation, this time it is Dybala to show up on time with the left on the fly which is worth the 2-0.

At the start of the second half Jaissle inserts Sucic to try and give a little more imagination to an almost non-existent offensive maneuver and after a few minutes Salzburg have a great opportunity with Adamu, who fits in well but hits just wide in the split. Roma are more cunning than in the first half, they wait patiently by lowering their center of gravity a little, but in the 60th minute they still scare Koehn with a Cristante torpedo, which the goalkeeper deflects for a corner with a slightly awkward but effective intervention from the face. In the last half hour of the game, the capitolini manage without suffering and at the triple whistle the Olimpico can celebrate. The European journey continues.

REPORT CARDS

Spinazzola 7.5 – Absolute protagonist of the evening. Two accelerations of those of the best times to inspire goals from Belotti and Dybala, continuous and suffocating pressure on the opposing defense. Mourinho is rediscovering a key player.

Dybala 7.5 – Catalyst for all Roma attack actions. He dispenses dribbling and plays like a champion, hits the crossbar and signs the 2-0 goal which is worth the passage of the round.

Belotti 7 – A rapacious goal, followed by the usual game of enormous generosity. He doesn’t have the offensive presence and qualities of Abraham, but he cuts through anyway

Usually 4.5 – Slow, clumsy and technically revisable. He gets along in some circumstances thanks to his powerful physique, which however is not enough to save him from a bad evening.

Adamu 5,5 – Struggles like the whole team to propose something offensively. He is the only real opportunity for Salzburg at the beginning of the second half, but otherwise he is almost never seen.

Gourna-Douath 6 – He’s perhaps the only one of his team to save himself for the generosity and grit he puts on the field until the triple whistle.

THE TABLE

Rome-Salzburg 2-0

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 6.5, Smalling 6, Ibanez 6; Zalewski 6.5 (36′ st Karsdorp sv), Cristante 6.5, Matic 7, Spinazzola 7.5; Pellegrini 6,5 (36′ st Wijnaldum sv), Dybala 7,5 (45’+3 st El Shaarawy sv); Belotti 7 (42′ st Abraham sv).

Trainer: Mourinho 6,5

Salzburg (4-4-2): Koehn 6 ; Dedic 5 (30′ st Van der Brempt 6), Solet 4.5, Bernardo 5, Ulmer 5.5; Capaldo 5.5 (38′ st Koita sv), Gourna-Douath 6, Seiwald 5 (30′ st Gloukh 6), Kjaergaard 5 (1′ st Sucic 5.5); Adams 5.5 (30′ st Sesko 6), Okafor

TrainerJaisle 5

Referee: Vincic

Markers: 33′ Belotti (R), 40′ Dybala (R)

Ammonite yourself: Ibanez (R), Pellegrini (R), Spinazzola (R), Zalewski (R)

Expelled: