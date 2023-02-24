Home Health Europa League, the draws for the round of 16: JUVE-FRIBORG and ROMA-REAL SOCIEDAD | Europa League
Health

Europa League, the draws for the round of 16: JUVE-FRIBORG and ROMA-REAL SOCIEDAD | Europa League

by admin
Europa League, the draws for the round of 16: JUVE-FRIBORG and ROMA-REAL SOCIEDAD | Europa League

Nyon’s urn has not been 100% benevolent with Juventus e Roma for the draws for the round of 16 of the Europa League. The bianconeri find themselves a draw within reach, even if there could have been even better among the 8 possible opponents, and will find themselves facing the Freiburg, German training. On the other hand, Mourinho’s Roma are fishing badly, avoiding Arsenal, but have caught public danger number two, the Spanish Real society.

THE RULES – As mentioned, the 8 teams qualified through the playoffs will face the 8 seeded teams. The national tie is still present, i.e. no team can play another team from the same national association

THE 8 SEEDS
Arsenal (Ingleterra)
Betis (Spain)
Fenerbahce (Turchia)
Ferencvaros (Hungary)
Feyenoord (Holland)
Freiburg (Germany)
Real Sociedad (Spain)
Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgio).

THE 8 QUALIFIED FROM THE PLAY-OFFS
JUVENTUS (Italy)
Leverkusen (Germany)
Manchester United (Inghilterra)
Rome Italy)
Seville (Spain)
Shakhtar (Ukraine)
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)
Union Berlin (Germany)﻿﻿

HOME AND AWAY – The first leg matches will be played on Thursday 9 March at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, a week before the return to inverted fields on 16 March.

THE DRAW

ROUND TRIP – The first team listed will play the first leg at home
JUVENTUS – Freiburg
Leverkusen – Ferencvaros
Manchester United -Betis
ROME – Royal Society
Siviglia – Fenerbahce
Shakhtar-Feyenoord
Sporting Lisbon – Arsenal
Union Berlino – Union Saint-Gilloise

See also  Change digital television, the bonus starts: everything you need to know

You may also like

Esselunga and the Cancer Institute promote research

clothes, houses, restorations. And for satire he is...

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez hand in hand: the...

Wall Street, the performance in the session of...

Sugar alert: if you exceed this dosage it’s...

Serie B: Parma’s feat, they win 4-3 in...

“Criminal strategy”. NGOs and Pd arm in arm...

Alfredo Cospito remains at 41 bis. “Now refuse...

Frosinone-Parma 3-4, the report cards: Vazquez stratospheric. Lucion...

secret video camera in the women’s locker room....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy