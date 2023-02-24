Nyon’s urn has not been 100% benevolent with Juventus e Roma for the draws for the round of 16 of the Europa League. The bianconeri find themselves a draw within reach, even if there could have been even better among the 8 possible opponents, and will find themselves facing the Freiburg, German training. On the other hand, Mourinho’s Roma are fishing badly, avoiding Arsenal, but have caught public danger number two, the Spanish Real society.

THE RULES – As mentioned, the 8 teams qualified through the playoffs will face the 8 seeded teams. The national tie is still present, i.e. no team can play another team from the same national association

THE 8 SEEDS

Arsenal (Ingleterra)

Betis (Spain)

Fenerbahce (Turchia)

Ferencvaros (Hungary)

Feyenoord (Holland)

Freiburg (Germany)

Real Sociedad (Spain)

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgio).

THE 8 QUALIFIED FROM THE PLAY-OFFS

JUVENTUS (Italy)

Leverkusen (Germany)

Manchester United (Inghilterra)

Rome Italy)

Seville (Spain)

Shakhtar (Ukraine)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Union Berlin (Germany)﻿﻿

HOME AND AWAY – The first leg matches will be played on Thursday 9 March at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, a week before the return to inverted fields on 16 March.

THE DRAW

draws #roundof16 @EuropaLeague JUVENTUS – Freiburg

Leverkusen – Ferencvaros

Manchester United – Betis

ROME – Royal Society

Siviglia – Fenerbahce

Shakhtar-Feyenoord

Sporting Lisbon – Arsenal

Union Berlino – Union Saint-Gilloise — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) February 24, 2023

