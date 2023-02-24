Sporting Lisbon will face Arsenal. Manchester United face Real Betis
The draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League smiles on Juventus who draw Freiburg and is less generous with Roma who will have to deal with Real Sociedad. Both will play the first on 9 March at home, the second leg is scheduled for 16.
the first games
—
All matches will be played on Thursday 9 March.
Union Berlino (Ger)-Union St. Gilloise (Bel)
Sporting Lisbon (Por)-Arsenal (Ing)
Bayer Leverkusen (Ger)-Ferencvaros (Youth)
Roma-Royal Society (Spa)
Sevilla (Spa)-Fenerbahce (Tur)
Juventus -Fribourg (Ger)
Manchester United (Ing)-Real Betis (Spa)
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukr) – Feyenoord (Ola)
Return matches
—
All matches will be played on Thursday 16 March.
At 18.45:
Real Betis (Spa)-Manchester United (Ing)
Fenerbahce (Tur)-Seville (Spa)
Feyenoord (Ola)-Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukr)
Freiburg (Ger)-Juventus
Union St. Gilloise (Bel)-Union Berlino (Ger)
Ferencvaros (Youth)-Bayer Leverkusen (Ger)
Arsenal (Ing)-Sporting Lisbon (Por)
Real Sociedad (Spa)-Roma
gas sport
February 24, 2023 (change February 24, 2023 | 6:45 pm)
© breaking latest news