Below are the refereeing episodes analyzed in the slow motion of Calciomercato.com for valid-for challenges the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League and Conference League, involving Roma, Juve and Fiorentina:

Rome-Royal Society pray 18.45


Referee – Sandro Scharer SUI
Assistant – Stephane De Almeida SUI, Bekim Zogaj SUI
Fourth official – Lukas Fähndrich SUI
Var – Fedayi San Sui
AVar – Lionel Tschudi SUI

68′ Another penalty requested by the Giallorossi: Belotti undergoes a tough intervention in the Spanish penalty area, the foul could have been there but Scharer let it go.

18′ Roma ask for a penalty: corner from the left. Sotloth intervenes to free, but kicks the ball at himself, hitting with his face and not with his hand. Just let it continue.

Juventus-Freiburg at 21
Arbitro – Tasos Sidiropoulos GRE
Assistants – Polychronis Kostaras GRE, Lazaros Dimitriadis GRE
Quarto uomo – Vassilis Fotias GRE
Var – Tomasz Kwiatkowski POL
AVar – Agelos Evangelou GRE

62′ – Goal canceled against Freiburg. Holer finds the goal in a turn, after the free-kick kicked by the guests and the side of a teammate: however, the VAR recognizes a hand ball on Ginter’s assist and cancels the draw, rightly so.

14′ – Goal disallowed for Juve. Rabiot scores but with the game stopped: the referee saw a foul by Locatelli on regaining the ball, there is some doubt.

Fiorentina-Sivasspor at 21
Referee: Enea Jorgji ALB
Assistants – Denis Rexha ALB, Ridiger Çokaj ALB
Quarto uomo – Jujin Xhaja ALB
Var – Luis Godinho POR
Avar – Helder Malheiro POR

94′ – Red to Gradel, for an elbow to Martinez Quarta. He will be disqualified in the return leg.

91′ – Biraghi booked for wasting time: he will miss the return leg in Turkey.

