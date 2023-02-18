Finance by Flavia Carletti and Stefania Arcudi Since the beginning of the year, the Ftse Mib has achieved the best performance among the main indices of the Old Continent. Friday 17 closing slightly down

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Although the European stock exchanges closed the session of Friday 17 February modestly down, they closed the eighth session with decidedly better notes, further extending the 2023 rally, with Piazza Affari confirms itself as the queen of money (+17.1% so far in the year). The fear of a potentially even more aggressive Federal Reserve than expected, as hoped by some of the “hawks” of the American Central Bank, has had no effect on the “mood” of investors, which remains oriented towards optimism. This while waiting for the further indications that will arrive from the macroeconomic front next week and which will serve to evaluate the inflation trajectory. Thus Piazza Affari, which closed Friday’s session down by 0.37%, in the eighth session recorded a 1.8% increase for the Ftse Mib. The rest of the Old Continent is also doing well: Paris +3.1% in the week and +13.5% since the beginning of the year, Frankfurt +1.1% in 5 days and +11.2% in 2023, London +1.5% in the eighth and +7.4% from the beginning of the year, and Madrid +2.4% in the week and +13.4% from the beginning of the year.

Positive week for most sectors

In Europe, almost all sectors performed well, with the best performances for travel (+4.8% the Stoxx Europe 600), telecommunications (+4%), industrial (+2.7%), construction (+3 .6%) and cars (+2.9%). As regards securities, in Italy small caps (+0.4% the Ftse Italia Small Cap Index) and the banking sector (+3.7%) recorded the best performance, while utilities (-0.9% ) marked time. On the Ftse Mib, on a weekly basis the greatest increases were those of Bper (+9.4%), Pirelli (+6.4%), Tim (+6.3%) and Leonardo (+6.1%), while the most sustained declines were those of Saipem (-6%), Eni (-3.1%) and Nexi (-3%). On the energy front, oil closed the week with a drop of 4.4% for Wti and 4.1% for Brent, while gas dropped 3% in the week, but 44.3% since the beginning of the year.

Fed hawks hold back EU stock exchanges on Friday, Milan -0.4%

Despite the downturn on Wall Street and concerns about a potentially even more aggressive-than-expected Federal Reserve, the European stock exchanges they didn’t get scared too much and closed the session on Friday 17 February just below parity. In Milan, the Ftse Mib lost 0.37%, however closing the week up by about 2 points, in Paris the Cac40 fell by 0.25%, in Frankfurt the Dax40 by 0.33%, in London the Ftse100 by 0.10% and in Amsterdam the Aex did worse with a drop of 0.86%.

From Bullard to Schnabel, central bankers in “hawkish” mode

The Cleveland Fed Chair, Loretta Master, stressed that rates will have to rise above 5% “and stay there for a long period of time”. In addition, the president of the St. Louis Fed, James Bullard, said he considers a half percentage point hike possible at the next meeting in March. For Bullard, the battle against inflation is a “long battle” and it will be “appropriate” to raise interest rates to 5.25%-5.50% from the current 4.50%-4.75%. He was also concerned by the data on producer prices, which rose more than expected (+0.7% in January on a monthly basis and +6% on an annual basis). In the meantime, the data on import prices arrived today: in January they fell by 0.2%, after the 0.4% increase in the previous month. Expectations were for a drop of 0.1 percent. The December figure was revised from +0.4% to -0.1%. From June to January, prices had fallen by 4.9 percent. Despite the recent declines, prices are up 0.8 percent compared to a year earlier.

The aggressive approach against inflation is shared, in the Eurozone, also by Isabel Schnabel who is part of the ECB directorate and who deems a 50 basis point rate hike necessary in March: “We are still far from being able to sing victory,” he said in an interview, according to reports Bloomberg. The economy’s reaction to interest rate hikes could prove weaker than previously, and if that transpires, “we may have to act more forcefully,” he said. The same scenario was confirmed two days ago by Christine Lagarde which reiterated the March intervention and then evaluated further moves in the following months on the basis of the evolution of macroeconomic data. Thursday instead Fabio Panettaa member of the Executive Committee of the ECB, had slowed down, evoking for monetary policy “the risk of excessive restriction”.

“It seems that investors’ eternal optimism has finally been shaken with the latest US producer price statistics,” Oanda’s Craig Erlam said. a ‘soft landing’ and that periods of turbulence are to be expected.

In Milan Tim awaits Cdp offer, leap from Bper

As far as stocks are concerned, in Piazza Affari the best was Bper (+4.41%), after KBW raised its valuation to “outperform”, moreover expressing positive opinions also on other banks, in particular Banco Bpm (+ 0.89%), Unicredit (+0.68%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (+0.53%). In the final stages, Tim (+2.52%, already positive awaiting the moves of Cdp) and Cnh Industrial (+1.37%) also accelerated: the first was boosted by a positive report from Fitch Ratings and the second followed by the American Deere (+6.5% on Wall Street after positive accounts and outlook). The oil companies are in line, with the collapse of crude oil on the fear of a slowdown in demand and with the higher-than-forecast increase in US inventories (-3.27% WTI in March to 75.92 dollars a barrel and -2.6% Brent in April to 82 $.95). In particular, Eni -2.81% and Tenaris -4.79%, moreover affected by profit taking after the rally on the eve.

BTp stable at 185 bp at closing, yield at 4.31%

Stable closure for the spread between BTp and Bund on the Mts secondary market of European government bonds compared to yesterday’s closing. After the flare at the beginning of the session which saw the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity rise to 192 basis points, the closing stood at 185 basis points, the same level as yesterday. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP, which this morning had risen to 4.47%, stands at 4.31%, compared to 4.33% yesterday evening.

Gas below 50 euros for the first time since 2021, euros below $1.07

On the energy front, natural gas has fallen by 6.7% in recent minutes to 48.49 euros per megawatt hour, below the 50 euro threshold for the first time since autumn 2021. On the currency side, the euro weakens on greenback: worth 1.0661 dollars (1.0624 at the start, from 1.0673 yesterday at the end). The euro/yen cross is at 143.26 (143.44 at the opening, from 143.21) and the dollar/yen at 134.365 (135 at the start, from 134.19).

