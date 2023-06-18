Europe now says enough: we will go back to the past, every cell phone must have done it this way | Danger for thousands of cell phones

Europe wants to change smartphones – www.iPaddisti.it

In the modern era of smartphones and mobile devices they have reached a level of very high importance for daily life.

Despite the continuous technological innovations, there is one aspect that many users miss, and that is the ability to easily remove and replace the batteries.

At one time, the presence of removable batteries was a common feature on cell phones. This meant that users could simply open the back cover of the phone e.greplace the battery when necessary. This practice offered many benefits to both users and the environment.

First, the ability to remove and replace the battery gave users the freedom to manage autonomy of their device. If the battery died during a busy day, just carry a fully charged spare battery and replace it quickly to continue using the phone without interruption. This feature was especially useful for those who were in voyage or in places where recharging of the batteries was difficult to obtain.

Also, battery replacement offered an economical solution since some smartphones have one average duration of two or three years before their ability to hold a full charge dropped significantly, and instead of having to replace the entire phone, users could simply purchase a new battery and restore the device’s performance as if it had just come out of the box. This not only saved money, but also reduced wasted resources, as only the battery, and not the entire phone, needed to be replaced.

What did the European Parliament decide

Recently the European Parliament recognized the benefits of removable batteries and adopted a rule requiring smartphones sold in Europe to have easily replaceable batteries. This decision was made with the aim of promote the circular economy and reduce the environmental impact resulting from the rapid increase in electronic waste.

The new European regulation will ensure that smartphone manufacturers offer the possibility to easily remove and replace the batteries of their devices, this means that users will be able to access the battery compartment without the need for special tools and replace batteries with ease. This will help extend the life of your devices and reduce the amount of e-waste generated.

The return of removable batteries on smartphones sold in Europe represents a win for users and the environment reducing the environmental impact of e-waste.

