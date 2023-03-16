Finance by Flavia Carletti and Eleonora Micheli The Swiss institution overwhelmed by the crash of the SVB obtains a loan of up to 50 billion francs from the Swiss central bank. Frankfurt “closely monitors the tensions underway on the markets” and is ready to intervene “where necessary”. Wall Street turns bullish

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges they rebound, on the day in which the European Central Bank raised – as expected – the cost of money by 50 basis points, bringing it to 3.5 per cent. After an initial negative reaction to the move by the Frankfurt institute, the indices started to rise again, after the crash of the previous session due to the panic reaction related to exited from Credit Suisse . The intervention of the Swiss National Bank, with short-term loans of up to 50 billion francs, and the bank’s repurchase of 3 billion euros of its senior debt are making purchases on the Swiss bank’s securities massively return (which in Wednesday’s session had reached to lose 30%). In Milan the Ftse Mib rose by 1.38%, in Frankfurt the Dax40 by 1.57% and in Paris the Cac40 by 2.03 per cent.

ECB raises interest rates by 50 basis points

The ECB today kept faith with its commitment announced at its last meeting in February to raise the cost of money again by 50 basis points but, at the same time, gave clear indications that it is carefully monitoring the situation of strong tensions that have arisen on the markets and it linked every future rate move even more closely to the trend of macroeconomic data. This reassurance about a highly “data dependent” ECB was perceived as substantially dovish by the markets which now appear to be betting if not on an end to the tightening maneuver at least on a slowdown in the rate of increases.

Lagarde: «We are following market tensions, ready to intervene»

The Governing Council is closely monitoring the ongoing market tensions and stands ready to intervene where necessary to preserve price stability and financial stability in the euro area. Thus the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, adding that the euro area banking sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions. “In any case – he added – the ECB has all the necessary tools to provide liquidity to support the financial system of the euro area, should there be a need, and to preserve the orderly transmission of monetary policy”. .

Credit Suisse shares fly to Zurich and close at +19.15%

Credit Suisse closed the session up 19.15%, after a 40% jump starting at 2.38 Swiss francs. Yesterday the securities of the Swiss bank had collapsed by 24.24% on the day before, due to speculation on the financial strength of the Swiss group. The announcement of the loan of up to 50 billion francs by the Swiss National Bank and the repurchase of senior debt for 3 billion francs helped the rebound.

Wall Street opens lower and then reverses course

Indices rebound on Wall Street, despite the turmoil in the banking sector. After a slow start, the New York Stock Exchange reversed course. Banks remain under pressure, especially regional ones, with First Republic Bank which dropped 14% after S&P Ratings and Fitch Ratings downgraded its rating to ‘junk’ rating. The bank, second Bloombergis evaluating various strategic options, including the sale.

Meanwhile, the signals of a solid economy are coming from the macro data. THE unemployment benefits, in the last week, have fallen well beyond expectations, while by 20,000 units to 192,000, against estimates at 205,000 while permits for new homes have jumped by 9.8%, new construction sites by 14%. Worse than the estimates, however, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index in March, which rose to -23.2 points.

Leap of Iveco Group. Well Saipem and Eni down

Piazza Affari, the banks recovered ground, with Unicredit (+2.7%) boasting the best performance, after the slide on the eve. Iveco Group (+5.7%), Saipem (+3.9%) and Italgas (+4.2%) also stood out, while Eni left 1.2% in the field, reflecting the weakness of the oil sector. A2a rose by 2.19% on the day the 2022 accounts were released. The account effect also supported Snam’s prices (+3%). Outside the main basket, Brunello Cucinelli scored +8.5%, after the upward revision of the 2023 revenue estimates.

BTp, spread drops to 191 points, yields on the rise

The 50 basis point rise in reference rates by the ECB, discounted until last Friday but questioned by analysts in the last 48 hours in the wake of the US banking crisis, depressed fixed income prices with a consequent rise in returns. The spread between BTPs and bunds it narrowed towards the end, recovering part of the ground lost yesterday, when the difficulties of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse rewarded purchases on the bund. In the finale, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German 10-year with the same maturity is indicated at 191 basis points (189 at the start) from 198 at the closing on the eve. The yields of the ten-year Italian benchmark in the final are indicated at 4.15%, an increase compared to Wednesday (4.09%).

Euro recovers $1.06, oil volatile

On the currency market, the euro remained fairly stable against the greenback: it settled at 1.0612 dollars (from 1.0533 last night). It is also worth 141.33 yen (139.54), while the dollar/yen changes hands at 133 (132.56). After the sharp declines of the last few sessions, the value of crude oil is on the rise: the contract on the WTI for April delivery rises by 0.4% to 67.88 dollars a barrel. Finally, gas, contracted in April, is worth 44.15 euros, up 2.9 percent in Amsterdam.

