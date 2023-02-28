Finance by Stefania Arcudi and Enrico Miele Continental indices and Wall Street positive, investors outweigh the rise in US inflation. Pound rises after GB-EU agreement on Northern Ireland protocol. Euro/dollar little moved, oil down. Spread closes down at 184 points

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges they start the week on the right foot, shrugging off the fears related to US inflation and monetary policy tightening that had pushed stock prices down last week. The indices, which had already risen sharply right from the start, closed sharply higher and just below the session highs in the wake of Wall Street, which in turn rebounds after the stop of the previous eighth, the worst of 2023. Thus the FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari was the first in the class, after earning more than two points, driven by the banks led by UniCredit. Anyway well the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, theIBEX 35 in Madrid, l’AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 from London.

However, investors are trying to understand what the next moves of central banks will be in terms of rates, from the Fed to the ECB. A series of chiaroscuro macro data arriving from the United States does not help to clarify, while investors have already circled on the calendar the key appointment scheduled for March 2, when the veil on inflation in the euro area will be lifted, which the market expects a further slowdown. This while Europe celebrates the agreement with the United Kingdom on the Northern Ireland Protocolmove that has quickly brought the pound back to 1.20 dollars.

Wall Street closes positive, durable goods orders below estimates

Positive performance on Wall Street – closing Nasdaq +0.63%, S&P 500 +0.31%, Dow Jones +0.22% – after the indices recorded the worst week of 2023 due to accelerating inflation . This makes it reasonably certain that the Fed will continue with a still aggressive strategy against inflation, taking interest rates well above 5%, as already emerged, before the inflation number. Given the outlook, the two-year Treasury yield rose to 4.83%, the highest since July 2007.

Support comes from the data on orders for durable goods: in January they recorded a drop of 4.5% compared to the previous month to 272.3 billion dollars; expectations were for a 4% decline. The December figure was revised from +5.6% to +5.1%. A key measure for corporate investment, new orders for non-defense capital goods, excluding aviation, rose 1.1%.

Banks and Unicredit push Milan, eyes on Tim

Piazza Affari is mainly supported by banks, with Unicredit standing out with an increase of more than five points, thanks to the favorable opinion of Jefferies, who appreciates the moves of the managing director, Andrea Orcel. It also runs Banca Pop Er e Intesa Sanpaolo. Telecom Italia gains, while the market wonders about the future of the company, after the board of directors indicated that the proposal of KKR for the network, although interesting, is too low. Instead you realize on Saipem awaiting the 2022 accounts. Despite today’s decline, however, the prices boast a rise of 26.7% since the beginning of the year, recording a better performance than that of the general index (by around 15.8%). Outside the main basket, it shines Anima Holding after the purchase of 80% of Castello Sgr for 60 million.

UniCredit in light after Orcel roadshow in the USA

Returning to the Ftse Mib stocks, UniCredit is gaining ground after Jefferies analysts confirmed the “buy” recommendation in light of the roadshow conducted by CEO Andrea Orcel in New York. “Management continues to deliver a compelling message on how the shift in business approach (with a focus on revenues, operational efficiency and above all capital efficiency) is delivering payouts (literally) with a clear path for high, recurring and sustainable payouts in the coming years,” write the analysts. In the meantime, the bank is preparing for the appointment with the meeting at the end of March, which will also have to deliberate on the expected increase in Orcel’s salary.

Soul ok after the blitz on Castello. Realizations on Saipem

Anima Holding is under scrutiny after entering the real estate sector, with the purchase of 80% of Catello Sgr. Castello manages around 3.9 billion in assets under management (89% in real estate, 7% in energy, 4% in credit). The value of the transaction is 60 million, which will be paid entirely in cash. The closing is expected in the third quarter of this year. The selling shareholder, Oaktree Capital Management, will retain 20% of the capital (with a put/call option) and will continue to use Castello’s platform for future real estate investments in the Italian market. «The deal increases business diversification, particularly in the alternative segment. Castello is a “ready to go” alternative platform, well managed, and which will be used by Anima to grow in the alternatives business by playing an aggregator role», commented the Equita analysts, recalling the stated goal of creating a leading player in Italy in multi-asset strategies.

Spread closes down at 184 points with declining yields

Closing down for the BTp/Bund spread. At the end of the session, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity was indicated at 184 basis points from the 190 at last week’s closing. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP was stable, reaching the last position at 4.43%, unchanged compared to the previous day’s reference.

Euro/dollar little moved, the pound runs

On the foreign exchange market, the euro changed hands at 1.0590 dollars (from 1.0558 at Friday’s closing) and at 144.31 yen (143.842), while it lost share in the final against the pound at 0.880. The dollar/yen exchange rate is at 136.27 (136.23). The pound rose sharply in the early afternoon on the news of the agreement reached between the UK and the EU on the protocol for Northern Ireland which, if approved by Parliament, would make it possible to wipe out one of the great uncertainties weighing on the economic prospects of the United Kingdom. A pound is now worth 1.2020 dollars and 88.08 pence is enough for one euro. For the markets, “removing the risk of an escalation of the trade conflict between the UK and the European Union, its largest market, is exactly what was wanted,” commented Kallum Pickering, an analyst at Berenberg.

Oil and gas prices down

The price of oil fell, reflecting the fears of a recession and the strengthening of the dollar and ignoring the threat of further cuts in supplies from Russia, with the WTI in April at 75.6 dollars a barrel (-1%) and the Brent at 82.3 dollars (-1.1 percent). The gas traded in Amsterdam dropped sharply at 47.5 euros per MWh (-7%).

Stephanie Arcudi Radiocor editor

Henry Honey Radiocor editor

