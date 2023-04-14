Home Health Europe toned. Piazza Affari does not line up
(Tiper Stock Exchange) – Toned seat for bags from the Old Continent, which trade on a fractional upside. On the other hand, the square in Milan is lagging behind, unable to catch the European wind of purchases. A decidedly positive balance sheet on Wall Street, with theS&P-500 which boasts a progress of 0.74%.

Slight increase forEuro / US Dollar, which shows an increase of 0.54%. L’Oro, up (+1.19%), reaching 2,039.1 dollars an ounce. Weak session for Light Sweet Crude Oil, trading down 0.66%.

On the levels of the eve it spreadwhich remains at +181 basis points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP standing at 4.15%.

Among the European lists stop Frankfurtwhich marks an almost nothing done, substantially tonic Londonwhich records a capital gain of 0.24%, and good ideas on Parisshowing a large lead of 1.13%.

Basically stable Piazza Affari, which continues the session at the levels of the eve, with the FTSE MIB which stops at 27,626 points; on the same line, colorless the FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich continues the session at 29,829 points, on the same levels as before.

Up the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.84%); as well, salt the FTSE Italia Star (+0,74%).

Among the best Blue Chips of Piazza Affari, effervescent Monclerwith an increase of 4.45%.

Well set up Leonardowhich shows an increase of 3.21%.

Toned Amplifier which highlights a nice advantage of 2.50%.

In luce I connectedwith a large progress of 2.09%.

The worst performances, however, are recorded on Enelwhich gets -3.92%.

Prey of sellers Phinecuswith a decrease of 1.70%.

They focus their sales on General Bankwhich suffers a drop of 1.66%.

Sales on Ternawhich records a drop of 1.64%.

At the top among Italian stocks a mid-cap, Mayor Tecnimont (+3,21%), Tod’s (+2,98%), Technogym (+2,86%) e Banca Ifis (+2,46%).

The strongest declines, however, occur on Secowhich continues the session with -2.40%.

Modest descent for wewhich drops a small -1.02%.

Thoughtful MARRa fractional decline of 1.02%.

He hesitates Cembrewith a modest reduction of 1.00%.

Between macroeconomic quantities most important:

Thursday 13/04/2023
08:00 Germania: Consumption prices, annual (expected 7.4%; previous 8.7%)
08:00 Germania: Consumption prices, monthly (expected 0.8%; previous 0.8%)
08:00 United Kingdom: Industrial Production, Monthly (exp. 0.2%; previous -0.5%)
08:00 United Kingdom: Industrial Production, YoY (exp. -3.7%; previous -3.2%)
10:00 Italia: Industrial Production, Monthly (0.5% expected; previous -0.5%)
10:00 Italia: Industrial Production, Annual (Expected 2.9%; Previous 1.6%)
11:00 European Union: Industrial Production, Monthly (Expected 1%; Previous 1%).

(Ticker) 13-04-2023 18:02

