European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Annual Congress 2023: New …

Allergic rhinitis (AR) and rhinoconjunctivitis, common chronic inflammatory allergic diseases affecting the upper respiratory tract, have a significant impact on the world‘s population. The prevalence of AR ranges from 17% to 29% in Europe and up to 20% in the United States, with seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) affecting up to 40% of children. While current treatment strategies mainly focus on symptom relief, allergen immunotherapy (AIT) has shown promise to induce clinical and immunological tolerance. A new adaptive study design aims to evaluate the efficacy of a modified short-course subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) product, PQ Grass, in addressing the unmet needs of allergy patients.

PQ Grass is a novel therapeutic approach consisting of a modified SCIT product combining an extract of 13 different grass pollens with chemical modification using glutaraldehyde crosslinking. This modification reduces allergenicity while preserving important immunological properties. The allergoid is additionally enriched with an adjuvant system to effectively stimulate the immune response.

In a recent Phase II study, PQ Grass demonstrated a significant dose-response relationship in reducing symptoms, leading to the identification of the optimally effective and safe cumulative dose of 27,600 standardized units (SU). Based on these promising results, a phase III exploratory study was conducted to evaluate the combined symptom and medication score (CSMS) of PQ Grass compared to placebo.

The study used a randomized, parallel, double-blind, placebo-controlled design at 14 sites in the United States and Germany. Subjects were randomly assigned to four treatment groups, including two PQ Grass groups that received either conventional or expanded treatment and two placebo groups that received active placebo or saline. The primary efficacy endpoint was the CSMS averaged over the peak grass pollen season (GPS).

The results of the study showed a significant improvement in CSMS for both the extended and conventional PQ Grass treatment compared to placebo, with relative reductions of 39.5% and 33.1%, respectively. This corresponds to an absolute reduction in symptoms of 0.67 and 0.56 points, respectively, compared to placebo. The extended PQ Grass regimen also showed a significant improvement in the combined total score (TCS).

“These results underscore the potential of PQ Grass as an effective therapeutic option for allergic patients. The adaptive study design used in this study allows for more efficient evaluation of treatment strategies and provides valuable insights into the clinical and immunological impact of new therapies. The results support the further development of PQ Grass and its potential to address the unmet need of allergy patients by providing a short-term SCIT treatment option,” says Mohamed ShamjiVice President of the EAACI and Professor of Immunology and Allergy at Imperial College London.

More research and clinical trials are being conducted to confirm the safety and effectiveness of PQ Grass. If approved, this innovative therapeutic approach could significantly impact the management of allergic rhinitis and rhinoconjunctivitis and offer a potential cure for patients suffering from these chronic allergic diseases.

