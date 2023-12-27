European Antibiotic Week 2023High number of acute respiratory infections: mustard oils fight pathogens and relieve symptoms

Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 10:00 a.m

Eschborn – “The number of acute respiratory infections is higher than it has been for years and continues to rise from week to week,” explained Prof. Dr. Andreas Michalsen, Berlin, at the live online training on the occasion of the European Antibiotic Week 2023 from November 20th to 23rd. In the 47th calendar week, the incidence was around 8,800 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Most respiratory diseases were caused by rhinoviruses and coronaviruses [1]. Influenza viruses are currently barely recorded and the flu wave is yet to come. “Those affected should take action at the first signs of illness and, for example, take countermeasures with plant substances such as mustard oils from nasturtium and horseradish,” recommended Prof. Dr. Robert Fürst, Munich. They don’t just have an antiviral effect [2-4]but also anti-inflammatory [5-10] and thus help to alleviate the symptoms. A current RCT shows the therapeutic effect of the herbal medicine ANGOCIN® Anti-infection N in acute bronchitis [11]. “After just three days, the typical symptoms improved significantly compared to placebo,” continued Fürst.

The high volume of patients in practices caused by the drastic increase in respiratory infections is once again presenting doctors with major challenges. The recent reintroduction of telephone sick leave is intended to relieve the burden on family doctors and contribute to a smoother day-to-day practice. “It remains to be hoped that the increased infection rate will not lead to delivery bottlenecks again, as was the case last winter,” emphasized Fürst.

Mustard oils – antiviral, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial

Due to the lack of antiviral agents, acute respiratory infections are usually treated symptomatically. “It is worth taking a look at the complex diversity of pharmacologically active plant ingredients,” explained Fürst. For example, tannins, essential oils or mustard oils in vitro a pronounced antiviral effect. In-vitroStudies at the University of Giessen show that mustard oils from nasturtium and horseradish significantly inhibit the replication of the H1N1 influenza virus in human lung cell cultures and can also combat other typical cold viruses [2]. In addition, the mustard oil combination has an anti-inflammatory effect [5-10] and antibacterial [12-14]. This not only makes it possible to combat the pathogens and counteract any secondary bacterial infections, but also improves the symptoms.

Shortened duration of illness

Epidemiological studies in children and adolescents [15] as well as adults [16], who suffered from acute bronchitis and acute sinusitis, underline the therapeutic effectiveness and tolerability of the phytotherapeutic agent. In another recent RCT [17] It was also shown that the combination of nasturtium and horseradish reduces the symptoms of rhinosinusitis by a median of around two days compared to placebo. The phytopharmaceutical is also a recommended treatment option for frequently recurrent infections of the respiratory tract: ANGOCIN® could be used over a longer period of time Anti-infection N Compared to placebo, the frequency of colds was reduced by around 50 percent over the study period of 12 weeks [18].

Antibiotics not indicated

“The number of prescriptions for antibiotics for acute respiratory infections is still high, even though antibiotic therapy is not indicated for the mostly viral infections,” complained Michalsen. By using antiviral and anti-inflammatory plant substances in acute, uncomplicated respiratory tract infections, respiratory tract infections could be effectively treated and the consumption of antibiotics could be reduced, thus counteracting the development of resistance. The important drug group of antibiotics is thus preserved for serious, life-threatening bacterial infections.

ANGOCIN® Anti-infection N

