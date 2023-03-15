In Frankfurt Commerzbank reports a drop of more than 9% while Deutsche Bank marks a minus 8%. Spain’s Santander and BBVA both lost around 6%. Credit default swaps on the Swiss bank are approaching the critical threshold. On Wall Street, the First Republic sinks 15% after the rating agency Standard & Poor’s. We believe that the risk” of deposit flight is “high”, reads the note. “Italian banks are solid. The rules of our banking system are different from the American one,” says Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti

Another heart-pounding day for European bank stocks. At the residue of the turmoil unleashed by the bankruptcy of the Californian Silicon Valley Bank the new concerns for the Swiss giant Credit Suisse add up, which in Zurich lost 30% breaching the threshold of two francs per share downwards, after the bank’s main Saudi shareholders said they were willing to put more money into the institution. THE credit default swap (products that allow you to insure against bankruptcy but often used for purely speculative purposes) on Credit Suisse are approaching the critical threshold of a thousand points, which indicates a serious danger to the business continuity of the group. In particular, one-year certificates rose yesterday to 835.9 basis points, according to the Cmaq platform, on their all-time highs, and are worth 18 times the similar derivative securities of rival Ubs and about 9 times those of Deutsche Bank. I bond in dollars issued by the Swiss bank with maturity 2026 are in free fall, traded at 68% of the nominal value.

The Swiss central bank is not commenting on the evolution of the crisis for now. The other Swiss giant UBS loses about 8%. The sectoral index of European banks falls by almost 6%. In Paris Bnp Paribas, temporarily suspended from trading, lose now the 12%. The rival Societe Generale in turn falls by more than 12%. In Frankfurt Commerzbank accuses a drop of more than 10% while Deutsche Bank marks a minus 8.7%. Spain’s Santander and BBVA both lost around 6%. Italian banks are also bad. Intesa Sanpaolo dropped 6.5% on the stock market in Piazza Affari while Unicredit 7.5%. Bpm bank leaves 5.6% on the ground, Mps it 7%. A Wall Street First Republic sinks 15% after rating agency Standard & Poor’s. We believe that the risk” of flight of deposits is “high”, reads the note. “Further bank closures cannot be ruled out afterwards decades of easy money”, writes Larry Fink, the CEO of the giant BlackRock, in the letter to investors in which he explains that the failure of Silicon Valley bank is an example of the “price we are paying for decades of easy money”. “Italian banks are solid. The rules of our banking system are different from the American one”. Thus the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti.

The euro slips by 1.4% against the dollar. Yields are declining government bondswith investors moving en masse on safer assets. Those of German bonds to a more decisive extent than the Italian ones. The spread between BTPs and Bunds then widens to 193 points, with the Italian 10-year rate at 4.17%. A German bund instead pays 2.24% The meeting of the European Central Bank is scheduled for tomorrow who will have to decide whether to continue or suspend the path of rate hike. Among the factors to take into consideration also the state of the markets and of the banks, in particular after the Svb affair highlighted the stress caused on the balance sheets of credit institutions that have large quantities of bonds in their portfolios. Oil in sharp decline, Brent, benchmark crude for European markets, lost 3.4% to 74.8 dollars a barrel.

Read Also Economy & Lobbying | By Mauro Del Corno. Credit Suisse among the hardest hit by stock market drops. The CEO Koerner: “Fund outflow slows down but hasn’t stopped”

The main shareholders of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse have categorically excluded the possibility of offering new support to the bank after the recapitalization of 4 billion francs completed last fall. The Swiss central bank for the moment he does not comment on the evolution of the crisis. Yesterday the bank announced that the outflow of funds is slowing down but has not completely stopped. “The answer is absolutely not,” said the president of the Saudi National Bank Ammar Al Khudairi when asked if the lender would be willing to assist Credit Suisse if there was another demand for additional liquidity, citing regulatory issues with exceeding the 10% threshold. La Saudi National Bank, which is 37% owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, became Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder late last year after acquiring a stake of 9.9%. The other main shareholders of the Swiss giant are Qatar Investment Authority con il 6,8%, the Saudi Olayan with 3.3%.