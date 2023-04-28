European certificate at the San Giovanni Breast Center – Health

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 28 – A large number of cases treated, dedicated medical-nursing staff, a protocol that provides for the taking charge of patients for 5 years from the first diagnosis and their inclusion in a diagnostic process- multidisciplinary therapy, but also attention to the aesthetic aspects, with oncoplasty treatments and immediate reconstruction so that the disease does not demean femininity.



These are just some of the ‘good practices’ that have allowed the Breast Center of the San Giovanni Addolorata Hospital in Rome, which welcomed over 558 women with breast cancer in 2022 alone, to obtain the Certification for the seventh consecutive year European Union Italcert-Bccert. A result achieved at the end of a two-day ‘site visit’ by a team of European experts, aimed at verifying the presence of specific requirements in line with the standards of the most advanced Centers in Italy and Europe.



There are not many centers that have obtained this recognition: 39 in all, almost all European, with the only exception of a Chinese centre. Of these, 23 are in Italy. Most are located in the North and only three in the Center and South: in Ortona (Abruzzo), in Misterbianco (Sicily) and finally in Rome, the Brest Unit of San Giovanni Addolorata, the first and only one in Lazio.



An important result according to the surgeon and breast specialist Lucio Fortunato, Director of the San Giovanni-Addolorata Breast Center, not only for the structure and its team of professionals, but, above all, for the healing of the patients who rely on it, because, explains: “The healing of a woman in a multi-disciplinary Breast Center is 18% higher than in other generalist centers and we do not have a single drug that is able to replicate this efficiency.



This means that multi-professional integration still represents an indispensable parameter”.



The incidence of breast cancer is increasing, “with aspects that depict the connotations of a real pandemic”, warns Fortunato. “If in 1990, there were less than a million cases a year in the world, today we have reached over 2 million cases, and forecasts for the end of the decade are over 2.5 million”. All this is associated with an important gap in care, in which the poorest countries clearly pay, “but even in Italy the difference leads to discrimination – underlines the surgeon – because access to organized screenings is 60% per North, while in the South it does not reach 25%. Also for this reason survival after diagnosis is at least 5 percentage points different between a woman born in Bologna and one born in Catanzaro, and this is no longer tolerable”.



The breast, concludes Fortunato, “represents the first neoplasm by incidence in the female sex, one woman out of 8 (13%) will get breast cancer. In Italy there are about 55,000 diagnoses every year, in Lazio over 5,500. Fortunately, the curability after diagnosis is very high, and about 89% of women come out of it, often with little surgery and with increasingly precise and less invasive adjuvant therapy, especially if the diagnosis was early”. (HANDLE).

