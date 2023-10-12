European Commission, European Investment Bank, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Announce Funding Agreement for Global Health Initiatives, Including Polio Eradication

The European Commission, the European Investment Bank, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have announced a new funding agreement to support critical global health initiatives. The primary focus of this agreement is the eradication of polio and ensuring that health innovations reach the most vulnerable populations.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF will be the implementing partners for polio funding, investing resources to eliminate polio, strengthen health systems, and support the delivery of other childhood immunizations. The planned allocation of €1.1 billion will provide new financing to eradicate a human disease for only the second time in history and address the health and development challenges faced by the world‘s most vulnerable populations.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, expressed optimism about banishing polio from the face of the Earth and highlighted the cooperation between the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The European Commission plans to invest €1 billion in stronger global health systems and the local production, manufacturing, and administration of vaccines and medicines where they are most needed.

The funding agreement represents a significant increase in funding for global health and human development under the European Commission’s European Sustainable Development Fund Plus (EFSD+). It is expected to include additional funds contributed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, maximizing the impact of each euro committed by the EU and the European Investment Bank.

The European Investment Bank will provide €500 million for investments in support of the Global Polio Eradication Programme, aiming to advance immunization efforts and strengthen healthcare systems. This partnership will play a crucial role in spreading immunizations and ensuring that all children, regardless of their circumstances, are protected against polio.

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, expressed his commitment to eradicating polio and making health innovations accessible to everyone, especially in the poorest countries. The funding agreement also includes €500 million for expanding the innovation capacity of health systems in low- and middle-income countries, further supporting the goal of improving healthcare and protecting communities from various health threats.

The financing agreement will provide €500 million to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative to cover the polio vaccination of nearly 370 million children annually, provide vital health services during anti-polio campaigns, and strengthen health systems to better respond to new health threats. Currently, wild poliovirus remains endemic in only two countries (Pakistan and Afghanistan), and efforts are focused on eliminating it entirely.

The agreement also includes €500 million in investments and grants to ensure the accessibility of health innovations, strengthen health systems, and prepare for future pandemics. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will provide €250 million in grants and investments to match the €250 million in investments made by the European Investment Bank. An additional €80 million will be dedicated to technical assistance, with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation matching grants awarded by the European Commission.

This funding agreement builds on existing partnerships between the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the European Commission, including support for the newly created African Medicines Agency and the African Health Diagnostics Platform. It also aligns with global initiatives such as COVAX, which aims to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.

Overall, this funding agreement represents a significant step towards eradicating polio and strengthening global health systems. It demonstrates the commitment of the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improving the health of communities worldwide and ensuring that no child suffers from preventable diseases.

