In the EU countries alone, around 70,000 people are currently waiting for a life-saving donor organ. And every day 14 people lose the battle against time. The number of available transplants could increase significantly if more people wrote down their decision for or against organ donation or at least informed their relatives about it.

The European Day for Organ Donation and Transplantation aims to encourage EU citizens to engage with the issue. For example, by providing information about the legal and medical background and supporting hospitals in their educational work. Or by specifically honoring those without whom no recipient of an organ would ever have had the chance of a new life: the medical staff, the research and above all the donors and their families.

With its work, the Council of Europe – initiator of the day – supports the measures taken by the EU member states. A particular focus is on the official organiser, a role filled by a different country each year. In 2015, now the 17th European Day for Organ Donation and Transplantation, it is Portugal’s turn. In the capital Lisbon, a street festival and scientific lectures are on the program on October 10th.

attitude to organ and tissue donation in Germany

In this country, the willingness to donate organs has increased. According to a survey by the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), 71 percent of Germans generally agree to having their organs removed after their death. In contrast, in 2014 only 35 percent had an organ donor card. Nevertheless, this number also shows progress: in 2012, only 22 percent of those surveyed stated that they had documented their decision to donate organs and tissue in their ID card.