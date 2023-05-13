European Hormone Medal a Maria Luisa Brandi- breaking latest news

The recognition attributed to the Italian scientist for her activity in the field of endocrinology

The European Society of Endocrinology has awarded the European Hormone Medal 2023 to Maria Luisa Brandi, President of the FIRMO Foundation and of OFF (Osservatorio Fratture da Fragilit), former Full Professor of Endocrinology at the University of Florence and still holder of the forum on osteoporosis on breaking latest news. This is a prestigious prize, awarded each year to a European scientist who has distinguished himself for his contributions in the field of clinical endocrinology. It is a great honor for me to receive this medal: the recognition of the usefulness of one’s studies is the beacon that guides the activity of every scientist, declared Professor Brandi at the FIRMO site . (…) I hope that this medal will also be a stimulus for the new generations of Italian researchers: there is still so much to do and the results will come with commitment and dedication.

Maria Luisa Brandi has research in the field of molecular and cellular endocrinology which has made it possible to understand the key mechanisms of action of calcium-phosphotropic hormones. Her studies have paved the way for the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases of the parathyroid glands and hereditary endocrine tumors. The awarding of the medal will take place in the context of the European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE – European Congress of Endocrinology), which will be held from 13 to 16 May 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey.