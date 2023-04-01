Home Health European Immunization Week 2017
Health

European Immunization Week 2017

by admin

Prevention law improves vaccination protection

With the Prevention Act, which came into force in mid-2015, numerous regulations were introduced to improve vaccination protection. Since then, unvaccinated children and young people can, for example, be temporarily excluded from attending a day care center or school in order to prevent an outbreak of the disease. Parents must provide evidence of mandatory medical vaccination advice before their child enters the daycare center.

In addition, all routine health checks for children and adults must be used to check vaccination status. Company doctors can also administer vaccinations. And healthcare facilities such as hospitals can reject unvaccinated applicants or transfer unvaccinated staff to better protect patients from infection.

Detailed information, for example on the current vaccination rates, can be found in the press release on European Vaccination Week of April 20, 2017.

