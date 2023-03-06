Breaks the record of 6.91 set by his mother Fiona May. In front of her the English Jazmin Sawyers, gold medal with 7 meters, while the bronze went to Ivana Vuleta (Serbia), 6.91

He jumped 6.97m to take the long distance silver medal at the Euroindoor Of Istanbul and beating, at the last attempt, the previous Italian record set by his mother Fiona May con 6,91. Larissa Iapichino she thus finished second on the podium in the long ai Euroindoor Of Istanbul. In front of her the English Jazmin Sawyersgold medal with 7 meters, while the bronze He went to Ivan Vulet (Serbia), 6.91. “Today was beautiful, for the first time in my life I only thought about jump and to nothing else. I wanted to stay in the fray until the end, I was competitive and I wanted to be feisty and eager to do. I’ve grown a little bit,” she commented excitedly Iapichino to the microphones of RaiSport. “It was wonderful to see the opponents pull off enormous performances,” added the daughter of the great Fiona May e you Gianni Iapichinofather and coach.