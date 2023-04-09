The EU Med Corps, a rapidly deployable team of experts for cross-border health crises, is to intervene on site at the first sign of a disease outbreak. It brings together specialists from the fields of medicine, healthcare and logistics and also offers state-of-the-art mobile facilities. Public health experts from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which reports to the Federal Ministry of Health, will also be there. The Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine (BNITM) provides a mobile laboratory.

Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe announced these measures at the EU conference “Ebola – Lessons learned” on October 12, 2015 in Luxembourg. They are part of a program of the Federal Ministry of Health, which started this year with 4 million euros and is designed for five years. It also includes training staff to manage health crises.

EU Med Corps Response to Ebola Epidemic

With its expertise and infrastructure, the EU Med Corps is now also to support the “Global Health Emergency Workforce” of the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition to Germany, eight other EU countries are currently involved in the programme: Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Spain, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Finland and Sweden. Through its affiliation with the European Response Capacity, which brings together civil protection forces from a wide variety of disciplines, the European Medical Corps fits seamlessly into existing structures.

The West African Ebola crisis in 2014 prompted the formation of the expert team for cross-border health crises. More than 11,000 people fell victim to it. In order to be better prepared for future outbreaks of disease, in addition to external help, more resilient health structures are needed in the affected countries. For this reason, the seven leading industrial nations (G7) committed themselves last year to helping other countries implement the International Health Regulations. There are currently corresponding commitments for 76 states, including three regional associations. Other countries may be added.