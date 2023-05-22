European Mental Health Week / How is mental health in Germany? / Start of the special topic Mental Health and Stress of the Health Knowledge Foundation

Berlin – It’s an everyday question: How are you? Most of the time it is almost automatically answered with a “good”. In fact, that’s not always true. Mental illnesses have become widespread diseases. According to health insurance data, they are now the third most common reason for illness. On the occasion of the European Mental Health Week, which begins today, the Health Knowledge Foundation is taking a look at the current “mental” situation in Germany at the start of its theme week “Mental Health and Stress” and explaining the impact stress can have on mental health.

We live in challenging times – good mental health is therefore particularly important. Reason enough to take a closer look at the mental health of Germans. A current study by the Health Knowledge Foundation has highlighted various aspects of mental health in the population. The basis for the study is a population-representative survey among 2000 participants aged 16 and over, which was carried out by forsa at the end of last year.

Mental illnesses play a big role

Overall, the data shows that the topic of mental health plays a major role for the German population. When asked if they had ever been treated for a mental illness, 30 percent of those surveyed answered yes.

Uncertainty about dealing openly with mental problems

At the same time, mental illnesses are still associated with considerable uncertainties and reservations. Around half of those surveyed stated that they were uncomfortable talking to acquaintances about their mental problems. Despite existing mental problems, you seem to find it difficult to communicate with others about this topic. This could be because people with mental illness still experience social stigma. This can have far-reaching consequences for those affected: the stigmatization can not only be an additional burden for people affected by a mental illness, but also hinder the healing process, and thus often also an early diagnosis and treatment. In order to take action against the stigmatization of people with mental illnesses, education and good, reliable information are needed.

Difficulty finding relevant information

However, the search for suitable coping strategies or further information on mental illnesses is not that easy. 36 percent of the study participants stated that they find it difficult or very difficult to get the right information about mental health problems such as stress or depression. The Health Knowledge Foundation has therefore prepared a wide range of multimedia information on the various aspects of the topic on its health portal, which was created on the basis of evidence-based medicine.

Problems caused by stress in everyday life

In everyday life, stress and the associated burdens seem to be an issue for many: almost 30 percent of those surveyed do not feel relaxed in everyday life and are more likely to be disturbed by stress. However, chronic stress can increase susceptibility to mental illness.

Reasons for mental illness

A mental illness is usually very complex. There are many different reasons and factors that influence the development of a clinical picture. However, stress is a major risk factor in the development of mental illness. Stress at work, stress in everyday life, being overwhelmed by too much pressure and your own demands or stress due to difficult personal life situations can all increase the risk of a mental disorder. Depending on our personality, external factors to which we are exposed can also cause stress and make us vulnerable. Individual characteristics and requirements also play a role. Some people are better able to cope with stress and strain than others – they find better ways to deal with the problems and have a higher personal resilience.

Especially when you are stressed: how to sleep better

Healthy sleep is important because processes take place during sleep that strengthen our immune system and promote learning and memory processes. In stressful situations, it can be difficult to get restful sleep. Here you can find out what you can do to make it easier to fall asleep or stay asleep.

As a prerequisite for a good quality of life and performance, the topic of mental health now permeates all areas and settings of social life. Further data and facts on the subject can be found here.

The theme week “Mental health and stress” at a glance:

Stress is now one of the most important causes for the development of mental illnesses. For this reason, the Health Knowledge Foundation is devoting a comprehensive theme week to the topic of stress and the connections to mental health. This is what awaits you in our theme week:

Monday, May 22nd:

What about mental health in Germany? Current study results as well as facts and figures

Tuesday, May 23:

Psychological warning signals of stress – tips from the experts:

Expertenchat with PD dr medical Derek playerSpecialist in Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, University Hospital Freiburg

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m Topic: “Stress: You should heed these warning signs”

Registration at: [email protected]

Wednesday May 24th:

Too much stress: These are consequences for health

Thursday, May 25:

Stress reduction: What helps when you are under heavy stress?

Friday May 26th:

Contact points: These are available for psychological problems

About the Health Knowledge Foundation:

The non-profit, operational health knowledge foundation based in Berlin wants to strengthen the competence of people in Germany with regard to health and prevention and to reduce the information asymmetries between doctor and patient. To this end, it creates, among other things, health information that is understandable for laypeople on the basis of current scientific findings, shows prevention options and treatment alternatives and promotes health knowledge in general. The sponsor is the Association of Private Health Insurance.