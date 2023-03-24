Home Health European Qualifiers 2024 – Sweden-Belgium, Lukaku hat-trick at Ibra. Serbia beats Lithuania with Vlahovic
In the remote derby Ibrahimovic-Lukaku, Sweden-Belgium, valid for the first day of Group F of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, the Interista is smiling again. In the first new release of the Diavoli Rossi led by Domenico Tedesco, Belgium starts right from a hat-trick from Lukaku thus knocking Sweden down (Ibrahimovic had 20 minutes in the final) and went to the top of the group together with Austria, who beat Gianni De Biasi’s Azerbaijan 4-1.

Joys for the Serie A strikers also in Serbia, where in Belgrade the hosts beat modest Lithuania 2-0. To sign the second goal of the Serbs there Dusan Vlahovic, who after being released with Juventus also does it in the national team. Serbia therefore goes to the top of Group D.

Euro 2024 qualifying

Disaster instead of Polandwhich collapsed at home to the Czech Republic under the new leadership of Fernando Santos. Szczesny takes 2 goals in the first 3 minutes of the match immediately compromising the hopes of the Poles, who eventually give up 3-1. On the other hand, we dealt with the French goal against the Netherlands valid for Group B in a separate article: you can find it here.

The results of Friday 24 March

GIRONE B
France-Netherlands 4-0
Gibraltar-Greece 0-3
Classification: France 3, Greece 3, Ireland 0, Gibraltar 0, Netherlands 0.

GROUP E
Czech Republic-Poland 3-1
Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands
Classification: Czech Republic 3, Faroe Islands 1, Moldova 1, Albania 0, Poland 0.

GIRONE F
Sweden-Belgium 0-3
Austria-Azerbaijan 4-1
Classification: Austria 3, Belgium 3, Estonia 0, Sweden 0, Azerbaijan 0.

GROUP G
Bulgaria-Montenegro 0-1
Serbia-Lithuania 2-0
Classification: Montenegro 3, Serbia 3, Hungary 0, Lithuania 0, Montenegro 0.

