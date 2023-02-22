Finance Waiting for the opening of the European Stock Exchanges after Tuesday’s heavy drop in the USA

2′ of reading

Asian stocks fell after Wall Street crashed on Tuesday and US Treasury yields soared. And even futures in Europe do not bode well for the markets of the Old Continent to make a positive start.

Stocks in Australia, Japan and mainland China fell, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was wild after falling heavily earlier in the day. Tokyo loses 1.4%, the Korean square 1.6%, Hong Kong and Australia 0.3% and Shanghai 0.6%.

Overnight, US futures edged up slightly, while European equity futures fell on the heels of Asian stocks in the morning following the worst day in the past two months in the US. The weight of the forecast of investors who see a new increase in interest rates is felt.

Today’s appointments

Today’s macroeconomic agenda calls for the release of the index Ifo German, which gives the pulse of business confidence in February. Estimates are for an increase to 91 points against 90.2 in January.

However, the attention of the markets is concentrated on the Minutes of last Federal Reserve meeting which will be released at 7 pm Italian time. In fact, investors are hoping to have some confirmation on the probability that the American Central Bank will keep rates above 5% also in the second half of the year and that it doesn’t really have a possible cut in sight.

The US economy has recently been more solid than expected and does not point to a recession, as assumed until recently. So, monetary policy could remain restrictiveto the detriment of the companies most sensitive to rising interest rates.

Where were we

Yesterday, global stock exchanges came to a halt, even for stocks international political tensions between the United States and Russia. Yesterday, almost a year after the Russian invasion, US President Joe Biden gave a speech in Poland in defense of the freedom of Ukraine and Putin declared his intention to suspend the agreements on the reduction of nuclear weapons.

To view this contentopen the page on ilsole24ore.com

View on ilsole24ore.com