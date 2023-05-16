European Testing Week, from 15 to 22 May free tests for HIV, viral hepatitis and other diseases: here are which cities

The European Testing Week is a week dedicated entirely to free tests for the prevention and control of many diseases.

An initiative for health in Europe to which many countries have joined, including Italy. Thanks to this possibility, it will be possible to carry out free tests in the various Italian cities from 15 to 22 May to find out about the possible presence of viral infections and diseases.

The campaign is now in its tenth year and is made possible thanks to the efforts of ben 740 organizations active in the area at European level and supported by the World Health Organization. Estimates show that at least one in five sick people it does not know it is positive, which is why it is important to carry out analyzes and preventions. Let’s find out together, at this point, some more information.

Free tests in Italy for disease prevention

Unfortunately, half of the diagnoses emerge when the virus has already developed. And, especially in cases where AIDS is involved, the conditions change. Just think, in Italy the percentage is over 63%! And this is what leads us to believe that free screening of the population is essential.

From 15 to 22 May, in fact, in our beautiful country it will be possible to be tested in eight cities: Bari, Cagliari, Como, Florence, Livorno, Milan, Turin and Trento. In the others, at the seats Lila, it will be possible to receive free kits to take the test and obtain an early diagnosis. Be very careful, though: anyone can take a free test. Even those who are abroad, in fact, can visit the campaign’s official website and easily reach the dedicated centre.

The diagnosis early, needless to say, life changing. Today, medicine has made great strides forward. Therefore, having a diagnosis is essential to catch the disease in time, treat it and obviously manage it. On the other hand, it is no coincidence that screening is done for many pathologies. Only in this way, in fact, the diagnosis allows not only not to transmit the infection or the virus to others, but also not to get worse.

The tests cover HIV, hepatitis, sexually transmitted diseases. Therefore, these are pathologies whose existence or even of having been infected are often ignored. And, above all, that you only realize when the rather obvious symptoms appear.

To avoid problems it is better to carry out these tests for free. In the event of a negative outcome, it will have been a small commitment in terms of time, but in the event of a positive outcome, it will be possible to receive adequate treatment immediately and keep the disease under control.