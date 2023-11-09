European Wellness Biomedical Group and DXN Holdings Berhad Announce Joint Venture to Develop Comprehensive Wellness Center

European Wellness Biomedical Group and DXN Holdings Berhad Join Forces to Develop Comprehensive Wellness Center

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 9, 2023/PRNewswire/ — European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with DXN Holdings Berhad (DXN) to jointly develop and establish a comprehensive wellness center leveraging extensive knowledge and experience of both parties.

EW Group is recognized for its pioneering work in precursor stem cell therapies, immunomodulation, nutraceuticals, bioregenerative medicine, and more, in addition to its growing network of more than 40 internationally accredited medical wellness centers and hospitals around the world specializing in medical bioregenerative. Its objectives align with DXN, one of Malaysia’s most established and globalized listed companies in the research, production, and marketing of organic health and wellness products.

“This collaboration is important; we are moving forward together to capture a new benchmark in holistic wellness and rejuvenation management solutions,” said Prof. Dato’ Sri Dr. Mike Chan, President, Founder and Chief Scientist of EW Group.

DXN founder and CEO Datuk Lim Siow Jin echoed their sentiments and was excited that the partnership will usher in a future where the public can enjoy the benefits of holistic and integrated healthcare that combines cutting-edge biomedical solutions with high-quality healthy food products.

At the signing ceremony, EW Group was represented by the head of its medical advisory board, Prof Dr Dmytro Klokol, and DXN by its executive chairman, Datuk Lim Siow Jin.

As part of the agreement, EW Group will engage in research and development in partnership with renowned universities, including but not limited to the University of Heidelberg in Germany, the University of California, Irvine, USA, and others, to further strengthen the scientific and medical knowledge in stem cells, peptides, age reversal, immunology, senescence cells, and phyto and mycotherapies. Throughout the partnership, EW Group will also provide wellness expertise, academic support, nutraceuticals, and training expertise to all DXN distributors worldwide, while both parties will promote and engage in cross-selling of their respective products.

European Wellness Biomedical Group is a multi-award winning European group comprising multinational business divisions operating collectively in the emerging fields of bioregenerative medicine. These divisions include R&D, biomanufacturing facilities, training and education centers, product distribution, anti-aging centers, hospitals, and clinics in 80 countries. It is headquartered in Germany, Greece, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Malaysia, and has support centers and research facilities strategically located around the world.

DXN has established itself as a renowned global player in the fortified food and beverage industry, specializing in the cultivation, manufacturing and marketing of premium products, with a strong emphasis on Ganoderma Lucidum. The company’s unwavering commitment to quality and innovation has driven consistent growth over the years, reaching approximately 15.9 million members worldwide.

Media Contact:

EW Group Media Team

media@european-wellness.com

