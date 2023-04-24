Europe’s air is deadly for our children – but two measures would help

More needs to be done to protect children’s health from the negative effects of air pollution, said the Copenhagen-based EU agency. Despite improvements in recent years, exposure to various pollutants remains stubbornly above the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended limits in many countries, particularly in Central Eastern Europe and Italy. The main reason for the fine dust pollution there is the burning of solid fuels such as coal for heating and in industry.

The high level of air pollution with pollutants such as particulate matter leads to the premature death of more than 1,200 children and young people in Europe every year. It also significantly increases the risk of diseases such as asthma in adolescents later in life. This is the result of a report presented on Monday by the European Environment Agency (EEA). In addition to the 27 EU countries, the 32 member states of the EEA examined also include Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Turkey.

“We can’t treat children like little adults”

In addition to the values ​​for particulate matter, those for ozone and nitrogen dioxide are still too high, according to the environmental agency. Children and young people are particularly vulnerable because their organs and immune system are still developing. All Europeans must be protected from bad air – but above all the children, demanded EEA Executive Director Hans Bruyninckx. Measures at EU, national and local level urgently need to be further strengthened “to protect our children who cannot protect themselves”. There is still a long way to go to really clean air.

“We cannot look at children as little adults when it comes to environmental risks and air pollution,” said EEA expert Gerardo Sanchez. Among other things, they would have a higher breathing rate, breathe more through the mouth, be closer to the ground and weigh less. Their biology is different, but so is the way they are exposed to air pollution. This could have potentially very serious health consequences, including decreased lung function, asthma and allergies.

Two measures help

In order to better protect children, the most important thing is

reduce air pollution at source

, said Sanchez – in traffic, in industry and in heating. A second good measure is also to focus on a

Improving the air quality around schools and kindergartens

to concentrate, for example through more green spaces.

The EEA usually publishes a new estimate of the total premature deaths from air pollution every autumn. Most recently, looking at the figures for 2020, there were almost 240,000 in the EU due to fine dust alone. According to the WHO, around seven million people worldwide die prematurely every year as a result of air pollution.

Different assessments of Germany

Problems with excessively high pollutant levels are often found in cities in particular. In the analyzed year 2021, more than 90 percent of the urban population in the EU countries had to live with levels of particulate matter (PM2.5), ozone (O3) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) that were above the WHO recommendations. Particulate matter in the size category PM2.5 (diameter less than 2.5 microns) is considered harmful and causes strokes, cancer and respiratory diseases. The WHO guideline values ​​are much stricter than the EU limit values.

In general, the environmental experts classify Germany differently depending on the pollutant: When it comes to particulate matter, the Federal Republic is in the upper midfield of the countries analyzed, but when it comes to nitrogen dioxide, which mainly comes from road traffic, it comes off worst due to the high volume of traffic.