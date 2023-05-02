EUROPE’S DOORS OPEN WIDE TO THE VOLPI ROSSE MENARINI

Menarini Pharmaceutical Industries United

FLORENCE, Italy, March 2 /PRNewswire/

After winning the qualifying tournament in France, the team from Florence qualified for the Eurocup 3.

For the first time in history for a Tuscan team.

The Volpi Rosse Menarini have now crossed the border and are on their way to Europe. The team from Florence is the first wheelchair basketball team to represent Tuscany at international level at Eurocup 3.

An absolute debut in Europe at an official international tournament of the IWBF, the European Wheelchair Basketball Federation. The excellent result brought home by the young team from Florence was part of the qualifying tournament that took place at Chalon-sur-Saône in Burgundy (France) over the weekend. Participation in this tournament was also thanks to the team’s steady and exponential growth, which has enabled the side – who are only in their second year in Serie A – to climb high enough in the rankings to take part in the European qualifiers to participate.

In addition, the Volpi Rosse Menarini team remained undefeated after the games in France. First they defeated their opponents Elan Chalon (France), then the Roller Poulls from Belgium and finally the Israeli team Maid El Karam. In addition, just a few days later, the team beat the Belgian team Roller-Poulls in the final.

“This is an incredible result and a source of great satisfaction for the team,” declared the President of Volpi Rosse MenariniIvano Nuti. “We approached our European debut with a sense of humility and openness that our young side showed on the pitch. This approach has allowed us to achieve a historic result, not only for the team but also for the entire Tuscan wheelchair basketball movement.”

The French tournament, in which the Volpi Rosse not only bore the Menarini name but also represented the “Pegasus” for the Tuscan region and the “Giglio” (lily) for the city of Florence, marked the end of a season of great success for the Team. “Of the total of 17 games spread over the league and Europe”, so We, “we have won twelve. We finished fifth in the league and sixth on goal difference after the decider against Padua. While we were beaten at home, we won the away game and are the only team to beat Venice at home.”

“The result achieved by the Volpi Rosse made Menarini very proud,” added Lucia and Alberto Giovanni Aleotti, shareholders and members of the Board of Directors of Menarini. “The spirit and commitment that the team has shown every day on the field are the basis of such important results and represent in the best possible way the values ​​that have always distinguished our company. Congratulations to the young players.” Lucia and Alberto Giovanni Aleotti in conclusion, “they are a real role model, not only in sport but also in everyday life.”

The Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, headquartered in Florence, is represented in 140 countries worldwide with sales of 4.154 billion euros and more than 17,000 employees. With 9 research and development centers, Menarini’s products are present in the main treatment areas, including cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, infectious diseases, diabetes and anti-inflammatory and analgesic products. Pharmaceutical production takes place in the group’s 18 production sites in Italy and abroad, which produce over 577 million packs a year and distribute them on five continents. Menarini’s pharmaceutical production, which meets the highest quality standards, continuously contributes to the health of patients around the world. For more information please visit www.menarini.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067783/Volpi_Rosse_Menarini_1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067784/Volpi_Rosse_Menarini_2.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067785/Volpi_Rosse_Menarini_3.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958938/4015397/MENARINI_GROUP_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europas-turen-offnen-sich-weit-fur-die-volpi-rosse-menarini-301813882.html

Original content from: Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite, transmitted by news aktuell