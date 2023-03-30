THE SHOCKING NUMBERS OF EUTHANASIA IN BELGIUM

The Euthanasia law is active in Belgium from 28 May 2002: it has been calculated by the Federal Commission for the control and evaluation of euthanasia that only between 2002 and 2019 would about 25,000 people suppressed by fatal injection. Not only, the average has risen dramatically in recent years: as the psychologist explains Ariane Bazanprofessor at the University of Lorraine and at the Free University of Brussels, to “Il Foglio” «Every day in Belgium eight people on average die with euthanasia». The results of the latest report of the Belgian Federal Commission on euthanasia 2022 have been disclosed these days and the trend of the “sweet death” in Belgium really seems to be more and more in vogue: to frighten however, as demonstrated by the recent case of Shanti Courtare the decisions of physically healthy young people/adults but with severe psychiatric or psychological suffering.

For the youtuber miraculously survived the terrorist attacks in Brussels there was no way: the double approval of two psychiatrists was enough for his request for euthanasia and the process of fatal injection was launched: like Shanti, many others are also following the same path, however, raising more than one fear even in “secularized” Belgium. «Euthanasia: a journey to the land of death foretold»: this is the headline of a survey by the newspaper “Le Point” showing the data of 17% of people who died of euthanasia in 2020-2021 with polypathologies, but none “fatal”. As the psychologist Bazan points out, «The law is clear: for euthanasia to be possible, the suffering must be unbearable and the situation clinically hopeless».

EUTHANASIA EVEN FOR MENTAL DISORDERS: PSYCHIATRISTS WORRIED, FEAR JUDGMENT PUBLIC OPINION

Growing numbers and concerns in the public opinion of ordinary citizens who are starting to emerge strongly even in cultural debates: after all, already in 2021, as he well remembers Giulio Meotti today on the “Sheet”the professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University, Abe Gelhof, in a book-manifesto on the subject he wrote «Does psychiatry still exist if it admits euthanasia for psychological suffering?». Time has “eaten up” the forecasts and we are already in the midst of that disturbing “revolution” according to which it is enough to have a mental disorder to be “approved” in one’s request for euthanasia: «But these cases of dementia are dividing doctors», he admits Corinne Van Oostpioneer of euthanasia in Belgium since the origins of the law.

Even the French satirical weekly “Charlie Hebdo” is indignant at the fact that in very close Belgium it is sometimes the times that are suppressed «simple mentally distributed people, even young and healthy». Second Willem Lemmens, doctor of Philosophy and specialist in ethics at the University of Antwerp, a significant problem in the general debate on the issue of “valid” mental disorders to be able to request euthanasia is the stigma attached to those who dare to cast doubts on the matter. So he confided to his colleague from the “Foglio”: «Woe to those who dare to oppose ‘progress’. Many psychiatrists would object but dare not speak of it. The lack of open debate in the press is remarkable: some ideologues who believe themselves to be progressives applaud the law as an ethical ideal». And so the “sweet death” approved for autistics, depressed, “long-Covid” or even anorexics and bulimics risks becoming the order of the day if it is not possible to reverse the trend with the deepening of an emergency that transcends well beyond politics or science.

