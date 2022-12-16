Florida: Chavez’s former nurse convicted of money laundering and corruption

The former treasurer of Venezuela and former nurse of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez, Claudia Diaz, was yesterday found guilty of money laundering in connection with the payment of bribes of more than 4 million euros to a media mogul, Raúl Gorrín, today fugitive unknown where and at the time owner of Globovisiónthe main private TV station in Venezuela, once anti-Chavista and today naturally Chavista.

Venezuela: the number of exiles fleeing Maduro rises to 7.5 million, almost 30% of the total population

7,500,000 Venezuelans have emigrated from the country since the dictator took power and currently live in at least 90 countries around the world. These are the data of the Observatory of the Venezuelan Diaspora (OVD), of the Catholic University Andrés Bello released a little while ago. The numbers are higher than those of the United Nations Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration, which a few months ago indicated that the number of migrants in the world was 7,100,000. However, these platforms only count the presence of Venezuelans in 33 countries.

Migration will not stop because the situation has not improved in Venezuela, on the contrary. The salary is less than 9 euros a month and despite the existence of a dollarised economy, the country continues to record inflation of around 200% per year.

Canada wants to extend euthanasia to the mentally ill

The impending expansion of assisted suicide in Canada for people with mental illness is alarming the world, especially in light of the woefully inadequate funding for mental health in Canada’s public health system. “This country is on the verge of providing publicly funded euthanasia for people suffering from diseases for which there is little publicly funded assistance,” Canada’s leading newspaper warned last week. Globe and Mail who wonders if “medical aid in death (MAID),” a euphemism for killing people on demand, isn’t an all-too-efficient way to settle Canada’s healthcare bills.

New Zealand: After cattle farting tax, left passes anti-smoking law that makes selling cigarettes illegal

New Zealand’s Parliament yesterday approved a law that progressively bans the sale of tobacco until a final ban from 2027, which will make the country the second to outlaw cigarettes after Bhutan. The law, proposed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labor Party (the same one that taxed cattle farts for environmental purposes), was approved with 76 votes in favor and 43 against.

Paolo Manzo, 15 December 2022

