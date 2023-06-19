Home » Eva Kaili sues the EU Parliament: “Violation of immunity”
Eva Kaili sues the EU Parliament: “Violation of immunity”

Ipa

Eva Kaili, involved in the Belgian investigation into the Qatargate, sued the EU Parliament “for breach of her parliamentary immunity, having been monitored by the secret services during the period in which she participated in the Pega commission, which was institutionally investigating the existence of illegal software that monitored the activities of MEPs and EU citizens”. This was announced by the lawyers of the former vice president of the European Parliament. Arrested on December 9thKaili was released on May 25 with conditions after more than five months of pre-trial detention.

